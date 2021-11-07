Advertisement
Nov. 7, 2021 / 12:41 PM

Kieran Culkin mocks the horrors of canceling cable service on 'SNL'

By Karen Butler
Kieran Culkin (L) and Kenan Thompson on "Saturday Night Live." Photo courtesy of NBC

Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Succession star Kieran Culkin guest hosted this weekend's edition of Saturday Night Live.

One sketch saw him as a man who recently broke up with his girlfriend and is now trying to cancel his cable TV service.

He speaks to several incompetent customer service representatives, who keep trying to sell him a landline phone.

The man even gets transferred to a Domino's Pizza eatery before a disembodied head, claiming to be all-powerful, takes over and promises to get his cable turned off.

The sketch ends with a worker (Kenan Thompson) showing up at the frustrated customer's door to install a landline phone.

During his monologue, Culkin, 39, recalled how he appeared on SNL when he was 9 and his older brother, Home Alone icon Macaulay Culkin, was the guest host.

After a clip from the earlier episode played, Culkin declared: "I have waited 30 years to be back on this stage and say, 'We've got a great show for you tonight!'"

