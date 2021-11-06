Eleven dreams of perfect spring break in 'Stranger Things' Season 4 teaser

1/5

Millie Bobby Brown can now be seen in a new trailer for "Stranger Things" Season 4. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Netflix released a teaser for Stranger Things Season 4 on Saturday. The 70-second preview for the next chapter of the supernatural adventure series racked up more than 2 million views during its first 3 hours online. Advertisement

Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) can be heard reading a letter she wrote to Mike (Finn Wolfhard) in Indiana, lamenting how it is 185 days since they have been apart.

She said she is adapting to her new life in California with Will (Noah Schnapp,) Joyce (Winona Ryder) and Jonathan (Charlie Heaton,) and can't wait to see Mike on spring break.

While she imagines sweet date nights roller skating, the trailer also includes scenes of car chases, shootouts and helicopter landings.

The new season is slated to begin streaming in 2022.