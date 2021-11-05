'Wu-Tang: An American Saga' renewed for Season 3 at Hulu

1/3

Ashton Sanders plays RZA in the Hulu series "Wu-Tang: An American Saga." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Wu-Tang: An American Saga will return for a third season on Hulu. The streaming service confirmed Thursday on Twitter that it renewed the drama series for Season 3.

"Put 'em up for Season 3 #WuTangOnHulu," the post reads.

An American Saga is created by Wu-Tang Clan member RZA and screenwriter Alex Tse. The series explores the formation and early days of the hip hop group Wu-Tang Clan in 1990s New York.

Ashton Sanders stars as RZA, with Shameik Moore as Raekwon, Siddiq Saunderson as Ghostface Killah, David "Dave East" Brewster as Method Man, TJ Atoms as Ol' Dirty Bastard and Johnell Xavier Young as GZA.

The series premiered in 2019 and completed its second season in October.

RZA confirmed the renewal in a post on Instagram.

"Season 2 may be over but Wu-Tang is Forever. See you for Season 3," he wrote.

Wu-Tang Clan released their eighth album, The Saga Continues, in 2017. The group today consists of RZA, GZA, Inspectah Deck, U-God, Ghostface Killah, Method Man, Raekwon, Masta Killa and Cappadonna.