Pfizer says antiviral pill almost 90% effective in preventing severe illness and death from COVID-19
Nov. 5, 2021 / 9:36 AM

Kelly Clarkson to host 'When Christmas Comes Around' holiday special

By Annie Martin
Kelly Clarkson to host 'When Christmas Comes Around' holiday special
"Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around," a new special featuring Kelly Clarkson, Ariana Grande, Amy Poehler and other stars, is coming to NBC in December. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Singer and The Voice coach Kelly Clarkson is getting a new NBC holiday special.

The network announced Thursday that Clarkson, 39, will host the special Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around in December.

The new special will feature several of Clarkson's new songs and old classics. Clarkson will perform, along with Brett Eldredge, Ariana Grande, Jay Leno, Melissa McCarthy, Leslie Odom Jr., Amy Poehler and a Santa Claus.

In addition, Clarkson and her guests plan to give "special everyday heroes" some "life-changing surprises."

"People celebrate the holidays in different ways and that is the inspiration behind the original songs and the curated classics that are featured in this special," Clarkson said in a statement. "No matter what your heart is feeling this holiday season, I hope that this hour brings you joy and happiness exactly where you are."

When Christmas Comes Around follows Clarkson's holiday album of the same name, released in October. The album features the singles "Christmas Isn't Canceled (Just You)," "Glow" and "Santa, Can't You Hear Me."

The When Christmas Comes Around... album is Clarkson's first album since 2017's Meaning of Life and her second holiday album following 2013's Wrapped in Red.

