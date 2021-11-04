NBC sets December dates for comedy debuts, returns

1/5

Dwayne Johnson's "Young Rock" sitcom will kick off its second season on Dec. 15. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- NBC has announced American Auto, its new workplace comedy starring Ana Gasteyer and Jon Barinholtz, is slated to premiere on Dec. 13. Another new show, Grand Crew, featuring Nicole Byer and Justin Cunningham, will debut on Dec. 14. Advertisement

The network's sophomore sitcoms -- Dwayne Johnson's Young Rock, Kenan Thompson's Kenan and Ted Danson and Holly Hunter's Mr. Mayor -- will all return on Dec. 15.

"As we build momentum to the premiere of these five comedies next year, we love that we are able to showcase them in a special way during the holiday season," Jeff Meyerson -- executive vice president of entertainment comedy programming for NBCU television and streaming -- said in a statement Wednesday.

"Comedy has always been a defining genre for NBC and we're looking forward to adding a new chapter to our incredible comedy legacy."