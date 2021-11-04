Trending
Advertisement
TV
Nov. 4, 2021 / 9:08 AM

NBC sets December dates for comedy debuts, returns

By Karen Butler
1/5
NBC sets December dates for comedy debuts, returns
Dwayne Johnson's "Young Rock" sitcom will kick off its second season on Dec. 15. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- NBC has announced American Auto, its new workplace comedy starring Ana Gasteyer and Jon Barinholtz, is slated to premiere on Dec. 13.

Another new show, Grand Crew, featuring Nicole Byer and Justin Cunningham, will debut on Dec. 14.

Advertisement

The network's sophomore sitcoms -- Dwayne Johnson's Young Rock, Kenan Thompson's Kenan and Ted Danson and Holly Hunter's Mr. Mayor -- will all return on Dec. 15.

"As we build momentum to the premiere of these five comedies next year, we love that we are able to showcase them in a special way during the holiday season," Jeff Meyerson -- executive vice president of entertainment comedy programming for NBCU television and streaming -- said in a statement Wednesday.

"Comedy has always been a defining genre for NBC and we're looking forward to adding a new chapter to our incredible comedy legacy."

Read More

'Outlander' vets Sam Heughan, Graham McTavish pen second book together FOX revives dating competition show 'Joe Millionaire' Andrew Neiderman: All V.C. Andrews books explore family and pain Safecracker Dieter gets own adventure in Snyder's 'Army of the Dead' prequel

Latest Headlines

Daniel Dae Kim joins Netflix's 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' as Fire Lord Ozai
TV // 1 hour ago
Daniel Dae Kim joins Netflix's 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' as Fire Lord Ozai
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Daniel Dae Kim has been cast as the villainous Fire Lord Ozai in Netflix's upcoming live-action adaptation of "Avatar: The Last Airbender."
FOX revives dating competition show 'Joe Millionaire'
TV // 1 hour ago
FOX revives dating competition show 'Joe Millionaire'
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- FOX has announced it is reviving its dating competition series, "Joe Millionaire," for a new season nearly 20 years after it initially debuted.
AEW 'Dynamite': CM Punk supports Jon Moxley, Miro enters tournament
TV // 1 hour ago
AEW 'Dynamite': CM Punk supports Jon Moxley, Miro enters tournament
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- CM Punk delivered a heartfelt message in support of Jon Moxley and Miro was entered into the World Title Eliminator Tournament on AEW "Dynamite."
Drew and Jonathan Scott returning for more of HGTV's 'Brother vs. Brother'
TV // 2 hours ago
Drew and Jonathan Scott returning for more of HGTV's 'Brother vs. Brother'
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Drew and Jonathan Scott are set to return for Season 8 of HGTV's house-flipping competition series, "Brother vs. Brother."
Honey Boo Boo and Mama June eliminated from 'Masked Singer'
TV // 3 hours ago
Honey Boo Boo and Mama June eliminated from 'Masked Singer'
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson and "Mama" June Shannon were eliminated from "The Masked Singer" on Wednesday night.
Rob Paulson, Tress MacNeille: 'Animaniacs' Season 2 tackles social media
TV // 6 hours ago
Rob Paulson, Tress MacNeille: 'Animaniacs' Season 2 tackles social media
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Rob Paulson and Tress MacNielle discuss the second season of the Hulu revival of "Animaniacs." The voice actors address new, modern jokes about social media, memes and jokes for adult viewers.
Sofia Vergara to play cartel boss Griselda Blanco for Netflix
TV // 18 hours ago
Sofia Vergara to play cartel boss Griselda Blanco for Netflix
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Netflix announced the limited series "Griselda" on Wednesday. Sofia Vergara executive produces and stars as cartel boss Griselda Blanco.
'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' Season 15 premieres Dec. 1
TV // 18 hours ago
'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' Season 15 premieres Dec. 1
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- FX announced the premiere date for Season 15 of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" on Wednesday. The comedy returns Dec. 1 on FXX.
Jessie, Slater rekindle romance in 'Saved by the Bell' Season 2 trailer
TV // 21 hours ago
Jessie, Slater rekindle romance in 'Saved by the Bell' Season 2 trailer
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Peacock released the trailer for "Saved By the Bell" Season 2 on Wednesday. The trailer features a school competition and original characters Jessie (Elizabeth Berkley) and Slater (Mario Lopez) getting back together.
Starz renews professional wrestling drama 'Heels' for a second season
TV // 21 hours ago
Starz renews professional wrestling drama 'Heels' for a second season
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Starz has renewed professional wrestling drama "Heels" starring Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig for a second season.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Sister Wives' stars Kody Brown, Christine Brown split up
'Sister Wives' stars Kody Brown, Christine Brown split up
Dolly Parton shares throwback photo with husband Carl Thomas Dean
Dolly Parton shares throwback photo with husband Carl Thomas Dean
AEW star Jon Moxley enters alcohol treatment program
AEW star Jon Moxley enters alcohol treatment program
Scheana Shay: Lala Kent 'doing good' amid Randall Emmett split
Scheana Shay: Lala Kent 'doing good' amid Randall Emmett split
Honey Boo Boo and Mama June eliminated from 'Masked Singer'
Honey Boo Boo and Mama June eliminated from 'Masked Singer'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement