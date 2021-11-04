Honey Boo Boo and Mama June eliminated from 'Masked Singer'

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Reality TV personalities Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson and "Mama" June Shannon were eliminated from The Masked Singer on Wednesday night.
They shared a beach ball costume for the competition.
Other celebrities who were previously booted from the competition in Season 6 include Rob Schneider, Ruth Pointer, Larry the Cable Guy, Tyga, Toni Braxton, Vivica A. Fox and Dwight Howard.
Nick Cannon is the show's host.
The judges are Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke.