Nov. 4, 2021 / 7:21 AM

Drew and Jonathan Scott returning for more of HGTV's 'Brother vs. Brother'

By Karen Butler
1/4
Drew Scott (L) and Jonathan Scott are returning for another season of "Brother vs. Brother." File Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Drew and Jonathan Scott are set to return for Season 8 of HGTV's house-flipping competition series, Brother vs. Brother.

The cable TV network said Wednesday it ordered six episodes of the show to air in the summer.

It will be filmed in the Los Angeles area.

"You can bet that when we combine Drew and Jonathan's real estate and renovation expertise with their favorite past-time, one-upmanship, we'll get a monumental, fun face-off that delivers awe-inspiring designs and valuable home improvement takeaways," Jane Latman, president of HGTV & Streaming Home Content for Discovery, Inc., said in a press release.

"Brother vs. Brother taps into a lifelong sibling rivalry that audiences can't get enough of and when the brotherly mischief, practical jokes and trash talk of competition ends, will it be Drew or Jonathan who gloats as a champion or whimpers in defeat -- this time?"

The siblings can now be seen in the network's show, Forever Home.

