TV
Nov. 3, 2021 / 11:50 AM

'Tom Jones': Solly McLeod, Sophie Wilde get close in photo for new series

By Annie Martin

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Masterpiece on PBS is giving a glimpse of the new series Tom Jones.

The network shared a photo for the period drama Wednesday featuring Solly McLeod and Sophie Wilde.

The picture shows McLeod and Wilde get close as their characters, Tom Jones and Sophia Western. Wilde's Sophia rests her head against McLeod's chest while outside in a garden.

Tom Jones is based on the Henry Fielding novel The History of Tom Jones, a Foundling. The book was published in 1749 and follows Tom's complicated journey to find real love.

"Tom Jones is the mother of all romcoms and isn't that just what we need after the last couple years of misery? It's a story where the sun barely stops shining, where love conquers all, and at its warm heart stand a pair of young sweethearts everyone can root for," writer and executive producer Gwyneth Hughes previously said.

"Henry Fielding's 18th century novel is sexy and fun; it's also a dramatic rollercoaster, addressing so many modern concerns around consent, sexual equality and the pursuit of happiness," she added. "Tom and Sophia overcome enormous obstacles before findint their way home and to each other. This is a classic adaptation with a wise soul and a great big smile on its face."

Tom Jones is directed by Georgia Parris and produced by Benjamin Greenacre. The series will also star Hannah Waddingham as Lady Bellaston, James Fleet, Alun Armstrong and Shirley Henderson.

Tom Jones will film in and around Belfast this fall. The series will air on Masterpiece on PBS and ITV.

