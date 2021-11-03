Trending
Advertisement
TV
Nov. 3, 2021 / 9:41 AM

Kumail Nanjiani says he was tricked into Bollywood dance number in 'Eternals'

By Wade Sheridan
1/5
Kumail Nanjiani says he was tricked into Bollywood dance number in 'Eternals'
Kumail Nanjiani (R), and his wife, Emily V. Gordon, arrive on the red carpet at the "Men In Black International" world premiere on June 11, 2019. Nanjiani discussed his new film "Eternals" while appearing on "The Tonight Show." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Kumail Nanjiani says director Chloé Zhao tricked him into performing a Bollywood dance number in Marvel's Eternals, while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"When I first met Chloé she was like, 'You're going to do a Bollywood dance number' and I was like, 'Can we do something else?' And she was like, 'Okay. We'll do a Bollywood action sequence,'" Nanjiani recalled on Tuesday.

Advertisement

"We got to London to shoot it, she was like, 'I lied. It's a Bollywood dance number.' She lied to me. She put a lie in the script. She printed out the lie," he continued.

Nanjiani told Fallon that he trained with an instructor for four months to prepare for the dance sequence and that he was happy to see so many South Asian actors featured in the scene.

"I walked into the gym where we were doing the rehearsal and I got really emotional. It was like 50 South Asian people," he said.

"So many years you barely have any South Asian people and then suddenly there's like 52 of us in one scene you know. It was awesome It's a little tough because there are 52 people and 51 of them are professional dancers. And the one who's in focus is really trying to hang on," Nanjiani continued.

Advertisement

Fallon presented a clip of the Bollywood dance sequence, which also featured Nanjiani's character Kingo meeting up with Richard Madden's Ikaris and Gemma Chan's Sersi

Eternals comes to theaters on Friday.

Read More

Kumail Nanjiani says dad can't bring up his 'Eternals' role without crying Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie were shocked, excited to land 'Eternals' roles What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Money Heist' stars make final stand in Season 5, Part 2 trailer
TV // 15 minutes ago
'Money Heist' stars make final stand in Season 5, Part 2 trailer
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- "Money Heist," a Spanish series starring Álvaro Morte, Itziar Ituño and Pedro Alonso, will return for its final episodes in December.
Tom Hanks pays homage to Peter Scolari on 'Kimmel': 'I'll miss him every day'
TV // 2 hours ago
Tom Hanks pays homage to Peter Scolari on 'Kimmel': 'I'll miss him every day'
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Tom Hanks paid tribute to his "Bosom Buddies" co-star Peter Scolari on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
Hailee Steinfeld: Civil War was Dickinson's 'busiest time'
TV // 7 hours ago
Hailee Steinfeld: Civil War was Dickinson's 'busiest time'
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 3 (UPI) -- "Dickinson" stars Hailee Steinfeld, Anna Barishnykov, Ella Hunt, Adrian Escoe, Chinaza Uche and Amanda Warren discuss the third and final season, set during the Civil War.
Carole Baskin launches discovery+ series prior to 'Tiger King 2' premiere
TV // 17 hours ago
Carole Baskin launches discovery+ series prior to 'Tiger King 2' premiere
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Discovery+ announced Tuesday that it will premiere "Carole Baskin's Cage Fight" on Nov. 13. The series will beat "Tiger King 2" by four days.
Gordon Ramsay explores Europe, Greece and Christmas this Winter
TV // 18 hours ago
Gordon Ramsay explores Europe, Greece and Christmas this Winter
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Fox announced three new "Gordon Ramsay's Road Trip" specials to air in December and January. The specials include "European Vacation," "Christmas Vacation" and "Greek Vacation."
'Station Eleven' teaser shows pandemic and aftermath
TV // 19 hours ago
'Station Eleven' teaser shows pandemic and aftermath
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- HBO Max released the teaser trailer for "Station Eleven" on Tuesday. The limited series premieres Dec. 16.
WWE Raw: Becky Lynch defends title against Bianca Belair
TV // 1 day ago
WWE Raw: Becky Lynch defends title against Bianca Belair
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch defended her title against Bianca Belair on "Raw."
'Schitt's Creek' vets Dan Levy, Eugene Levy land new shows
TV // 1 day ago
'Schitt's Creek' vets Dan Levy, Eugene Levy land new shows
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- "Schitt's Creek" veterans Dan and Eugene Levy have signed on to star in separate new shows.
The Miz dropped from 'Dancing with the Stars'
TV // 1 day ago
The Miz dropped from 'Dancing with the Stars'
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- WWE icon The Miz was eliminated from "Dancing with the Stars" Season 30 on Monday night.
Jeffrey Donovan to star in 'Law & Order' revival
TV // 1 day ago
Jeffrey Donovan to star in 'Law & Order' revival
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- "Burn Notice" alum Jeffrey Donovan will play a New York Police Department detective in NBC's upcoming revival of "Law & Order."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kristen Stewart engaged to girlfriend Dylan Meyer
Kristen Stewart engaged to girlfriend Dylan Meyer
Google honors Native American fiber artist the late We:wa with new Doodle
Google honors Native American fiber artist the late We:wa with new Doodle
Jessica Simpson celebrates 4 years sober, shares 'unrecognizable' photo
Jessica Simpson celebrates 4 years sober, shares 'unrecognizable' photo
Tessa Thompson went 'wombat crawling' while filming 'Thor 4' in Australia
Tessa Thompson went 'wombat crawling' while filming 'Thor 4' in Australia
Adele's releases '30' tracklist, includes 12 songs, three bonus tracks
Adele's releases '30' tracklist, includes 12 songs, three bonus tracks
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement