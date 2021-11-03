Trending
Nov. 3, 2021

Starz renews professional wrestling drama 'Heels' for a second season

By Wade Sheridan
"Heels" star Stephen Amell arrives on the red carpet at The CW Network's 2018 upfront on May 17, 2018. "Heels" has been renewed for a second season. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Starz has renewed professional wrestling drama Heels starring Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig for a second season.

"This one's for the fans. #HeelsSTARZ Season 2 is coming your way," the official Twitter account for the series said on Wednesday alongside a short video that features a Season 2 logo inside of a wrestling ring.

Production on Season 2 will begin in 2022.

Heels is named after the term used for villainous characters in the world of professional wrestling. The show, which was launched in August, follows a family-owned wrestling promotion in Georgia.

Amell stars as Jack Spade, the villain of the Duffy Wrestling League with Ludwig as his brother Ace Spade. The brothers feud as Jack Spade tries to turn their late father's wrestling promotion into an empire.

Co-stars include Alison Luff as Staci Spade, Kelli Berglund as Crystal Tyler, Mary McCormack as Willie Day, Allen Maldonado as Rooster Robbins, former NFL star James Harrison as Apocalypse, Roxton Garcia as Thomas Spade and Chris Bauer as Wild Bill Hancock.

Trey Tucker as Bobby Pin and Robby Ramos as Diego Cottonmouth will be upgraded to series regulars for Season 2.

Mike O'Malley is returning as showrunner and executive producer and will reprise his role as Charlie Gully. Michael Waldron created the series and serves as writer and executive producer.

"It's clear from the critical and fan acclaim that the stories and characters from the Duffy Wrestling League have made a connection with audiences bringing in a community that is not often found to premium TV. I'm excited for our amazing cast and executive producers to get back into the ring together for a second season," Jeffrey Hirsch, president and CEO at Starz said in a statement.

