Nov. 2, 2021 / 7:50 AM

WWE Raw: Becky Lynch defends title against Bianca Belair

By Wade Sheridan

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch defended her title against Bianca Belair on Raw.

The championship bout between the two rivals kicked off the show on Monday. Belair pulled out all the stops against Lynch during the highly-competitive match, after Lynch defeated her in mere seconds back in August at SummerSlam.

Belair was impressive throughout and used her superior strength to slam Lynch around the ring. The EST of WWE was also able to avoid Lynch's Dis-arm-her submission hold multiple times, once reversing it into a Powerbomb.

Belair lifted Lynch above her head before slamming her down. The Man later unleashed the Man-handle Slam, but Belair broke up the ensuing pin by placing her foot on the ropes.

Lynch was able to expose the top turnbuckle by ripping off its padding and sent Belair into it face-first. The move took Belair out with Lynch pinning her by grabbing onto her tights to win the match and remain Raw Women's Champion.

Belair looked on in shock as Lynch headed backstage while hugging and kissing the Raw Women's Championship.

WWE Champion Big E confronted the No. 1 contender for his title, Seth Rollins. The champ asked Rollins to challenge him for the championship right then and there on Raw, with Rollins declining.

The Visionary said he wasn't 100% and would face Big E at a time of his choosing. Kevin Owens then arrived onto the scene and said if Rollins wasn't willing to face Big E, then he would.

Big E liked the idea, setting up a non-title match between the grapplers for the main event.

Big E and Owens had a hard-hitting match filled with power moves. The champ missed his signature Splash on the ring apron with Owens responding with a Senton from the apron.

Rollins then made his presence known and watched the action from ringside. Big E and Owens got into each other's face back inside the ring and started to exchange slaps to the face.

Owens was able to escape out of Big E's Big Ending and sent the champ into the corner. The move caused Owens to collide with Big E, which took them both out momentarily. Rollins then punched Big E as he recovered while the referee had his back turned.

Owens tried to pin Big E, but was unsuccessful. Big reversed the pin into his own roll-up pin to win the match.

Big E accused Owens of teaming up with Rollins, but Owens denied the allegations and apologized for what happened. Owens challenged Rollins to match next week on Raw before he told Big E that he was truly sorry. Big E did not accept the apology and took Owens out with a Big Ending as Raw went off the air.

Other moments from Raw included Austin Theory defeating Rey Mysterio after Dominik Mysterio was caught slapping Theory; Queen Zelina and Carmella defeating Women's Tag Team Champions Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. in a non-title match; Finn Bálor defeating Chad Gable; Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode defeating The Street Profits; Omos attacking the Street Profits and Riddle; and United States Champion Damian Priest defeating T-Bar in a No Disqualification match.

