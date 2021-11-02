Trending
Advertisement
TV
Nov. 2, 2021 / 5:48 PM

Carole Baskin launches discovery+ series prior to 'Tiger King 2' premiere

By Fred Topel
1/2
Carole Baskin launches discovery+ series prior to 'Tiger King 2' premiere
Carole Baskin produced and stars in the discovery+ series "Carole Baskin's Cage Fight." Photo courtesy of discovery+

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Discovery+ announced Tuesday that it will stream Carole Baskin's Cage Fight on Nov. 13. Netflix premieres Tiger King 2 on Nov. 17.

The two-part documentary focuses on Baskin and her husband Howard's investigation of the treatment of big cats. The announcement promises "confrontations with dangerous operators."

Advertisement

In the first clip, Baskin states her frustration that Tiger King became a reality series. Cage Fight will focus on her original intention, preventing the abuse of big cats.

"If you're abusing big cats, I'm coming for you," Baskin says.

Baskin filed a lawsuit against Netflix and production company Royal Goode Productions for using footage of her in the Tiger King sequel. Variety reviewed the court documents on Monday.

The case alleges breach of contract, since Baskin and her husband, Howard, only agreed to appear in one documentary. Deadline reported that the Florida judge denied the Baskins' request for a temporary restraining order to prevent the airing of Tiger King 2.

Tiger King followed Joe Exotic's tiger zoo and his feud with rival Baskin. During filming, Exotic faced charges for hiring someone to kill Baskin.

During the documentary, Exotic alleged that Baskin killed her former husband, Don Lewis, who went missing in 1997. The hit Netflix series sparked new interest in the unsolved crime and further suspicion of Baskin.

Advertisement

Tiger King 2 features new interviews with Exotic from prison, and other former associates of Exotic and Baskin. It also explores the disappearance of Lewis.

Read More

'Tiger King 2' among new true crime shows on Netflix Court orders Joe Exotic to be re-sentenced William Fichtner replaces Dennis Quaid as Rick Kirkham in 'Joe Exotic'

Latest Headlines

Gordon Ramsay explores Europe, Greece and Christmas this Winter
TV // 1 hour ago
Gordon Ramsay explores Europe, Greece and Christmas this Winter
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Fox announced three new "Gordon Ramsay's Road Trip" specials to air in December and January. The specials include "European Vacation," "Christmas Vacation" and "Greek Vacation."
'Station Eleven' teaser shows pandemic and aftermath
TV // 2 hours ago
'Station Eleven' teaser shows pandemic and aftermath
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- HBO Max released the teaser trailer for "Station Eleven" on Tuesday. The limited series premieres Dec. 16.
WWE Raw: Becky Lynch defends title against Bianca Belair
TV // 10 hours ago
WWE Raw: Becky Lynch defends title against Bianca Belair
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch defended her title against Bianca Belair on "Raw."
'Schitt's Creek' vets Dan Levy, Eugene Levy land new shows
TV // 21 hours ago
'Schitt's Creek' vets Dan Levy, Eugene Levy land new shows
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- "Schitt's Creek" veterans Dan and Eugene Levy have signed on to star in separate new shows.
The Miz dropped from 'Dancing with the Stars'
TV // 19 hours ago
The Miz dropped from 'Dancing with the Stars'
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- WWE icon The Miz was eliminated from "Dancing with the Stars" Season 30 on Monday night.
Jeffrey Donovan to star in 'Law & Order' revival
TV // 20 hours ago
Jeffrey Donovan to star in 'Law & Order' revival
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- "Burn Notice" alum Jeffrey Donovan will play a New York Police Department detective in NBC's upcoming revival of "Law & Order."
'Top Gear' Season 31 to premiere Nov. 23 on BBC America
TV // 1 day ago
'Top Gear' Season 31 to premiere Nov. 23 on BBC America
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- "Top Gear," a motoring series featuring Chris Harris, Andrew Flintoff and Paddy McGuinness, will return on BBC America and AMC+ in November.
'Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas' to premiere Dec. 1 on Roku Channel
TV // 1 day ago
'Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas' to premiere Dec. 1 on Roku Channel
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Roku Channel announced the premiere date for "Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas," the follow-up to NBC's series "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist."
'Book of Boba Fett' trailer shows bounty hunter take over Jabba the Hutt's empire
TV // 1 day ago
'Book of Boba Fett' trailer shows bounty hunter take over Jabba the Hutt's empire
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- "The Book of Boba Fett," a new series set in the "Star Wars" universe, will premiere on Disney+ in December.
'RHOSLC's Whitney Rose, Heather Gay didn't realize they were cousins
TV // 1 day ago
'RHOSLC's Whitney Rose, Heather Gay didn't realize they were cousins
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Whitney Rose explained how she and Heather Gay learned they are related.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jessica Simpson celebrates 4 years sober, shares 'unrecognizable' photo
Jessica Simpson celebrates 4 years sober, shares 'unrecognizable' photo
Kristen Stewart engaged to girlfriend Dylan Meyer
Kristen Stewart engaged to girlfriend Dylan Meyer
Google honors Native American fiber artist the late We:wa with new Doodle
Google honors Native American fiber artist the late We:wa with new Doodle
Adele's releases '30' tracklist, includes 12 songs, three bonus tracks
Adele's releases '30' tracklist, includes 12 songs, three bonus tracks
'Moonfall' trailer: Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson go to space
'Moonfall' trailer: Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson go to space
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement