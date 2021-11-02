Carole Baskin launches discovery+ series prior to 'Tiger King 2' premiere

1/2

Carole Baskin produced and stars in the discovery+ series "Carole Baskin's Cage Fight." Photo courtesy of discovery+

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Discovery+ announced Tuesday that it will stream Carole Baskin's Cage Fight on Nov. 13. Netflix premieres Tiger King 2 on Nov. 17. The two-part documentary focuses on Baskin and her husband Howard's investigation of the treatment of big cats. The announcement promises "confrontations with dangerous operators." Advertisement

In the first clip, Baskin states her frustration that Tiger King became a reality series. Cage Fight will focus on her original intention, preventing the abuse of big cats.

"If you're abusing big cats, I'm coming for you," Baskin says.

Baskin filed a lawsuit against Netflix and production company Royal Goode Productions for using footage of her in the Tiger King sequel. Variety reviewed the court documents on Monday.

The case alleges breach of contract, since Baskin and her husband, Howard, only agreed to appear in one documentary. Deadline reported that the Florida judge denied the Baskins' request for a temporary restraining order to prevent the airing of Tiger King 2.

Tiger King followed Joe Exotic's tiger zoo and his feud with rival Baskin. During filming, Exotic faced charges for hiring someone to kill Baskin.

During the documentary, Exotic alleged that Baskin killed her former husband, Don Lewis, who went missing in 1997. The hit Netflix series sparked new interest in the unsolved crime and further suspicion of Baskin.

Tiger King 2 features new interviews with Exotic from prison, and other former associates of Exotic and Baskin. It also explores the disappearance of Lewis.