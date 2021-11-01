Trending
Advertisement
TV
Nov. 1, 2021 / 9:46 PM

Jeffrey Donovan to star in 'Law & Order' revival

By Karen Butler
Jeffrey Donovan to star in 'Law & Order' revival
Jeffrey Donovan is set to star in the revival of "Law & Order." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Burn Notice alum Jeffrey Donovan will play a New York Police Department detective in NBC's upcoming revival of Law & Order.

Variety and Deadline reported the casting news Monday.

Advertisement

Donovan retweeted a link to one of the stories.

"Dun-dun," he wrote alongside it.

The network said in September the cops and lawyers show would be returning for its 21st season.

The series wrapped in 2010 after more than 450 episodes.

Former cast members Sam Waterston and Anthony Anderson are reportedly in talks to return for the new version.

Rick Eid is the writer-showrunner.

Read More

Chris Pratt to lend his voice to Garfield the cat in animated movie 'Schitt's Creek' vets Dan Levy, Eugene Levy land new shows Safecracker Dieter gets own adventure in Snyder's 'Army of the Dead' prequel Wes Anderson: 'Dispatch' celebrates French cinema, journalists

Latest Headlines

'Schitt's Creek' vets Dan Levy, Eugene Levy land new shows
TV // 2 hours ago
'Schitt's Creek' vets Dan Levy, Eugene Levy land new shows
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- "Schitt's Creek" veterans -- and real-life father-son duo -- Dan and Eugene Levy have signed on to star in separate new shows.
'Top Gear' Season 31 to premiere Nov. 23 on BBC America
TV // 8 hours ago
'Top Gear' Season 31 to premiere Nov. 23 on BBC America
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- "Top Gear," a motoring series featuring Chris Harris, Andrew Flintoff and Paddy McGuinness, will return on BBC America and AMC+ in November.
'Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas' to premiere Dec. 1 on Roku Channel
TV // 9 hours ago
'Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas' to premiere Dec. 1 on Roku Channel
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Roku Channel announced the premiere date for "Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas," the follow-up to NBC's series "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist."
'Book of Boba Fett' trailer shows bounty hunter take over Jabba the Hutt's empire
TV // 10 hours ago
'Book of Boba Fett' trailer shows bounty hunter take over Jabba the Hutt's empire
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- "The Book of Boba Fett," a new series set in the "Star Wars" universe, will premiere on Disney+ in December.
'RHOSLC's Whitney Rose, Heather Gay didn't realize they were cousins
TV // 12 hours ago
'RHOSLC's Whitney Rose, Heather Gay didn't realize they were cousins
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Whitney Rose explained how she and Heather Gay learned they are related.
'Real Housewives of Dubai' coming to Bravo in 2022
TV // 13 hours ago
'Real Housewives of Dubai' coming to Bravo in 2022
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- "The Real Housewives of Dubai," the first international series in the "Real Housewives" franchise to air on Bravo, will premiere in 2022.
Lindsey Morgan leaving The CW's 'Walker' in Season 2
TV // 2 days ago
Lindsey Morgan leaving The CW's 'Walker' in Season 2
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Lindsey Morgan has announced she is leaving The CW drama "Walker" after two seasons.
Will Smith reveals he contemplated suicide in 'Best Shape of My Life'
TV // 3 days ago
Will Smith reveals he contemplated suicide in 'Best Shape of My Life'
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- YouTube released the trailer for "Will Smith: Best Shape of My Life" on Friday. In the six part series, Smith opens up about personal struggles including contemplating suicide.
'Real Housewives of Miami' returns after 8 years on Peacock
TV // 3 days ago
'Real Housewives of Miami' returns after 8 years on Peacock
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Peacock announced Friday that "Real Housewives of Miami" Season 4 will premiere in December. Season 3 ended in 2013.
'Servant' Season 3 heading to Apple TV+ in January, teaser released
TV // 3 days ago
'Servant' Season 3 heading to Apple TV+ in January, teaser released
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- M. Night Shyamalan's "Servant" is returning for its third season on Jan. 21, Apple TV+ announced on Friday alongside a teaser trailer.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Dune' tops North American box office for a 2nd weekend
'Dune' tops North American box office for a 2nd weekend
Google honors Native American fiber artist the late We:wa with new Doodle
Google honors Native American fiber artist the late We:wa with new Doodle
'Real Housewives of Dubai' coming to Bravo in 2022
'Real Housewives of Dubai' coming to Bravo in 2022
'Book of Boba Fett' trailer shows bounty hunter take over Jabba the Hutt's empire
'Book of Boba Fett' trailer shows bounty hunter take over Jabba the Hutt's empire
'Moonfall' trailer: Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson go to space
'Moonfall' trailer: Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson go to space
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement