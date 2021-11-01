'Schitt's Creek' vets Dan Levy, Eugene Levy land new shows

Dan Levy is set to host "The Big Brunch" competition on HBO Max. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Schitt's Creek veterans -- and real-life father-son duo -- Dan and Eugene Levy have signed on to star in separate new shows. Dan Levy created and will host HBO Max's unscripted cooking competition, The Big Brunch.

The series is expected to debut next year.

"Everybody has a friend, a family member, or a co-worker that is extraordinary at what they do, they just need a leg up so that their talents can be appreciated on a larger scale," Dan Levy said in a statement Monday.

"Thanks to an almost obsessive love of food, I've been lucky enough to come across many of those people in the culinary world -- friends working out of cafes or food trucks, revolutionizing the menus at local diners -- those special humans who create communities around their cooking, hoping to take their skills to the next level. I created this show for them, the local culinary heroes of America who deserve a spotlight."

Meanwhile, Eugene Levy is set to executive produce and host The Reluctant Traveler for Apple TV+.

"The Reluctant Traveler will see Levy visit some of the world's most remarkable hotels, as well as explore the people, places and cultures that surround them," the streaming service said in a press release.

"Self-confessedly not your average travel show host -- he's not usually adventurous or well-versed in globe-trotting -- he's agreed the time is right for him to broaden his horizons."