Watch Live
President Joe Biden, world leaders speak at opening ceremony for U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP26)
Trending
Advertisement
TV
Nov. 1, 2021 / 9:47 AM

'RHOSLC's Whitney Rose, Heather Gay didn't realize they were cousins

By Annie Martin

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Real Housewives of Salt Lake City stars Whitney Rose and Heather Gay initially didn't realize they were cousins.

Rose appeared on Sunday's episode of Watch What Happens Live, where she explained how she and Gay learned they are related.

Advertisement

Rose was asked if she and Gay were close growing up.

"No, so Heather and I actually -- this is so Utah -- didn't find out we were cousins until we were friends," Rose said.

"It was when her father died, we did our genealogy and are directly related," she added.

Gay previously tweeted that "My great grandmother & Whit's great grandfather are siblings," making her and Rose third cousins.

Gay was at Rose's side at Rose's vow renewal ceremony to her husband, Justin, in 2019 in honor of their 10th wedding anniversary.

On WWHL, Rose also discussed her friendship with singer Rihanna. Rose said that she has been DMing Rihanna and shared her hopes that the singer will appear on the RHOSLC reunion.

"Yes, we're DMing, and she said that Heather and I are her all-time favorite duo," she said.

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is in its second season on Bravo. The series also stars Lisa Barlow, Mary Cosby, Meredith Marks, Jen Shan and Jennie Nguyen.

Advertisement

Read More

'Real Housewives of Dubai' coming to Bravo in 2022 Dorit Kemsley thanks police, fans for support after 'terrifying' home invasion Reports: Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik split amid family dispute What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Real Housewives of Dubai' coming to Bravo in 2022
TV // 52 minutes ago
'Real Housewives of Dubai' coming to Bravo in 2022
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- "The Real Housewives of Dubai," the first international series in the "Real Housewives" franchise to air on Bravo, will premiere in 2022.
Lindsey Morgan leaving The CW's 'Walker' in Season 2
TV // 2 days ago
Lindsey Morgan leaving The CW's 'Walker' in Season 2
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Lindsey Morgan has announced she is leaving The CW drama "Walker" after two seasons.
Will Smith reveals he contemplated suicide in 'Best Shape of My Life'
TV // 2 days ago
Will Smith reveals he contemplated suicide in 'Best Shape of My Life'
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- YouTube released the trailer for "Will Smith: Best Shape of My Life" on Friday. In the six part series, Smith opens up about personal struggles including contemplating suicide.
'Real Housewives of Miami' returns after 8 years on Peacock
TV // 2 days ago
'Real Housewives of Miami' returns after 8 years on Peacock
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Peacock announced Friday that "Real Housewives of Miami" Season 4 will premiere in December. Season 3 ended in 2013.
'Servant' Season 3 heading to Apple TV+ in January, teaser released
TV // 2 days ago
'Servant' Season 3 heading to Apple TV+ in January, teaser released
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- M. Night Shyamalan's "Servant" is returning for its third season on Jan. 21, Apple TV+ announced on Friday alongside a teaser trailer.
'Black-ish': Michelle Obama to appear in eighth and final season
TV // 3 days ago
'Black-ish': Michelle Obama to appear in eighth and final season
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Former first lady Michelle Obama will guest star in Season 8 of the ABC series "Black-ish."
'Drag Race Italia' introduces new queens for first season
TV // 3 days ago
'Drag Race Italia' introduces new queens for first season
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- "Drag Race Italia" is showcasing the new drag queens who will be competing on the first season of the upcoming reality series.
O'Shea Jackson Jr., Quvenzhane Wallis relate to 'Swagger' basketball, drama
TV // 3 days ago
O'Shea Jackson Jr., Quvenzhane Wallis relate to 'Swagger' basketball, drama
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 29 (UPI) -- "Swagger" stars O'Shea Jackson Jr. and Quvenzhane Wallis discuss their basketball drama and how it relates to their own struggles in Hollywood.
Jon Hamm stars in, produces Fox animated detective show 'Grimsburg'
TV // 3 days ago
Jon Hamm stars in, produces Fox animated detective show 'Grimsburg'
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Fox announced it ordered the animated series "Grimsburg" on Thursday. Jon Hamm executive produces and voices the main character, a detective returning home to his ex-wife and son.
Maya Rudolph, Andy Samberg, Chrisleys join Peacock holiday slate
TV // 3 days ago
Maya Rudolph, Andy Samberg, Chrisleys join Peacock holiday slate
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Peacock announced its holiday programming slate Thursday. In November and December, the streaming service will feature a Chrisley special, a baking series and original and classic movies.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Dune' tops North American box office for a 2nd weekend
'Dune' tops North American box office for a 2nd weekend
Kal Penn talks about fiance Josh in new memoir 'You Can't Be Serious'
Kal Penn talks about fiance Josh in new memoir 'You Can't Be Serious'
Bryan Adams tests positive for COVID-19, backs out of Hall of Fame gala
Bryan Adams tests positive for COVID-19, backs out of Hall of Fame gala
Alyssa Milano says Tony Danza will take care of her kids in new 'Who's the Boss?'
Alyssa Milano says Tony Danza will take care of her kids in new 'Who's the Boss?'
Kristin Chenoweth engaged to beau Josh Bryant
Kristin Chenoweth engaged to beau Josh Bryant
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement