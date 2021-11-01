Trending
TV
Nov. 1, 2021 / 1:34 PM

'Top Gear' Season 31 to premiere Nov. 23 on BBC America

By Annie Martin

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Top Gear will return for 31st season this month.

BBC America shared a trailer and premiere date, Nov. 23, for Season 31 on Monday.

The preview shows hosts Chris Harris, Andrew Flintoff and Paddy McGuinness fuel up and hit the road again as they drive different vehicles and perform a series of challenges.

The Top Gear hosts will visit the British Grand Prix, go on an international expedition to Iceland and Freddie Flintoff zorbing, and pay tribute to stunt performer Eddie Kidd.

Featured cars include the Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm, McLaren 765T, Aston Martin V8 Vantage F1 Edition, Rolls Royce Dawn and Vauxhall Chevette.

Season 31 will premiere Nov. 23 at 10 p.m. EDT on BBC America and AMC+.

