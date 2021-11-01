'Real Housewives of Dubai' coming to Bravo in 2022

"Real Housewives" executive producer Andy Cohen announced the new series "Real Housewives of Dubai." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- New series The Real Housewives of Dubai is coming to Bravo in 2022. Real Housewives executive producer Andy Cohen announced the project Monday on Today. Advertisement

Real Housewives of Dubai will be the first international series in the Real Housewives franchise to air on Bravo.

Bravo shared a teaser for the series that shows a woman walking through the desert.

"It's the land of opportunity. It's the new American dream," a person says in a voiceover.

Pack your bags for Bravo's first original international Housewives franchise, The Real Housewives of Dubai! ✈️ Bravoholics, we're leaving the hashtag up to YOU! Tweet using #RHODubai or #RHODXB to cast your vote, we'll be announcing the winner on Friday! pic.twitter.com/BlHIJAyVZV— Bravo (@BravoTV) November 1, 2021

The Real Housewives series follow the lives of a group of wealthy women living in a particular city. The franchise also includes Real Housewives of Orange County, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Real Housewives of New York.