O'Shea Jackson Jr., Quvenzhane Wallis relate to 'Swagger' basketball, drama

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 29 (UPI) -- O'Shea Jackson Jr. and Quvenzhane Wallis say their new series Swagger, premiering Friday, reflects their own struggles in Hollywood. Jackson plays a basketball coach and Wallis a young player in the Apple TV+ drama. Advertisement

Jackson, 30, became an actor portraying his father, Ice Cube, in the 2015 film Straight Outta Compton. Jackson said his family used to play pickup basketball in Tarzana Park in Tarzana, Calif., and their family home, when he was a child.

"Basketball is a huge part of my life: me, my brother, my father battling it out in the back yard," Jackson told UPI in a recent video interview. "I coached my little brother for a while."

Jackson plays Ike, a part-time coach of a youth basketball league coaching teenager Jace (Isaiah Hill), who Ike feels has a chance to go pro. Jace is inspired by NBA star Kevin Durant, who is an executive producer of Swagger.

Ike played in the youth league but missed a big opportunity, which the series will reveal as it goes on. Jackson said Jace offers Ike a second chance.

"His relationship with Jace turns out to be a dose of medicine that he didn't know he needed," Jackson said. "It helps him come to terms and come to peace with a lot of the regret in his life."

Ike has to be tough on Jace during training. Jace is the best player in his league, but Ike tries to prepare him for when he encounters superior players.

One of the first lessons Ike teaches Jackson is to take haters as a compliment. When fans and rivals criticize Jace, that means he's made an impact.

Jackson said he could relate to that lesson as the son of a famous rapper and actor. Jackson said his debut film earned him equal parts praise and dismissal that playing his father wasn't a challenge.

"All those comments are just firewood to your fire," Jackson said. "Stay focused on the people who care about you, who are there supporting you.

"If somebody can't love and support you when you're at your lowest lows, you shouldn't allow them to be there when you're at your highest highs."

Wallis, 18, plays Crystal, a basketball prodigy. Crystal and Jace are best friends who share a passion for the sport.

"They're both competitive, so they're always competing, but they definitely have a lot of love for each other," Wallis said. "

Wallis made her debut at age 9 in the film Beasts of the Southern Wild. Wallis said a growth spurt contributed to difficulty booking roles as she grew up. Crystal is her first live-action role since a 2019 arc on black-ish.

"I'm 5'8" so I just kind of shot up," Wallis said. "The roles and my age didn't line up yet. That's just how it goes when you start when you're so young."

As she grew up, Wallis said, she was on volleyball, dance and cheer teams, but never basketball. To play Crystal, Wallis had to train in the fundamentals of the sport.

"I did ball handling, shooting, playing with all the other boys so I can get used to the physical aspect of it," Wallis said. "I'm really proud of myself to this day."

Crystal faces sexism when people say she can't compete with boys, but she proves them wrong on the court. Wallis said she also related to being told no during recent auditions, but found Crystal's resilience inspiring.

"Just like Crystal, I definitely got back up," Wallis said. "I didn't let it get the best of me, and Crystal didn't let anything that happened to her get the best of her."

New episodes of Swagger premiere Fridays on Apple TV+.