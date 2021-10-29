Trending
TV
Oct. 29, 2021 / 7:42 AM

'Drag Race Italia' introduces new queens for first season

By Wade Sheridan
'Drag Race Italia' introduces new queens for first season
The cast of "Drag Race Italia" has been announced. Image courtesy of WOW Presents Plus

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Drag Race Italia is showcasing the new drag queens who will be competing on the first season of the upcoming reality series.

Season 1 will feature eight contestants, who appear in a new teaser trailer that was released on Friday.

The new queens come out of paintings inside of a museum in the clip.

The contestants include Ava Hangar, who has two souls that represent the light of day and devil of the night; Divinity, who is brining Neapolitan pride to the show; Elecktra Bionic, who is described as beautiful, measured and elegant; and Enorma Jean who is a comedy queen and actress.

Also competing are Farida Kant, who is a seamstress, costume designer and dancer; Ivana Vamp, who is described as imposing and funny with a past in opera singing; Le Riche, who is the show's muscle queen and Luquisha Lubamba, who claims to be the highest paid drag queen in Italy.

Drag Race Italia will premiere Nov. 18 at 6 p.m. EST on WOW Presents Plus in the U.S. and internationally. New episodes of the show will premiere day-and-date with its local airing on Discovery+ in Italy.

Drag queen Priscilla, actress Chiara Francini and influencer Tommaso Zorzi are serving as the judges.

'Queen of the Universe': Vanessa Williams, Trixie Mattel join judges panel 'RuPaul's Drag Race Superstar' mobile game launches for iOS, Android devices

