Trending
Advertisement
TV
Oct. 29, 2021 / 8:02 AM

'Black-ish': Michelle Obama to appear in eighth and final season

By Annie Martin
'Black-ish': Michelle Obama to appear in eighth and final season
Former first lady Michelle Obama will guest star in Season 8 of the ABC series "Black-ish." File Photo by UPI | License Photo

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Black-ish will feature a special guest star in Season 8.

ABC announced Thursday that former first lady Michelle Obama will appear in the show's eighth and final season.

Advertisement

The network shared the news alongside a photo of Obama with the Black-ish cast, including Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Yara Shahidi and Marcus Scribner.

"#blackish is going all out for the final season! We are honored to have trailblazer @MichelleObama join us as an upcoming guest star," the caption reads.

Obama responded on Twitter.

"I've long been a fan of @BlackishABC's wit and all-around brilliance, and it was such a thrill to join in for an episode. I can't wait for you all to see it!" she wrote.

Obama previously appeared in the Parks and Recreation Season 6 finale during her husband Barack Obama's presidency.

Advertisement

Black-ish is a sitcom that follows couple Andre "Dre" Johnson Sr. (Anderson) and Rainbow "Bow" Johnson (Ross) and their five children. Series creator Kenya Barris announced in May that Season 8 will be the show's last.

"In this day and age it is rare to get to decide when your show should come to an end, and we are grateful along with ABC to be able to make this final season exactly what we'd hoped for -- and to do it with the entire and AMAZINGLY STELLAR cast coming back to close this chapter out with us the right way!" Barris said at the time.

ABC has yet to announce a premiere date for Season 8.

Read More

Reports: Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik split amid family dispute Martin Lawrence to return to TV in 'Nehama' adaptation 'Wendell & Wild' teaser: Jordan Peele, Keegan-Michael Key voice demons What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Drag Race Italia' introduces new queens for first season
TV // 40 minutes ago
'Drag Race Italia' introduces new queens for first season
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- "Drag Race Italia" is showcasing the new drag queens who will be competing on the first season of the upcoming reality series.
O'Shea Jackson Jr., Quvenzhane Wallis relate to 'Swagger' basketball, drama
TV // 5 hours ago
O'Shea Jackson Jr., Quvenzhane Wallis relate to 'Swagger' basketball, drama
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 29 (UPI) -- "Swagger" stars O'Shea Jackson Jr. and Quvenzhane Wallis discuss their basketball drama and how it relates to their own struggles in Hollywood.
Jon Hamm stars in, produces Fox animated detective show 'Grimsburg'
TV // 14 hours ago
Jon Hamm stars in, produces Fox animated detective show 'Grimsburg'
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Fox announced it ordered the animated series "Grimsburg" on Thursday. Jon Hamm executive produces and voices the main character, a detective returning home to his ex-wife and son.
Maya Rudolph, Andy Samberg, Chrisleys join Peacock holiday slate
TV // 18 hours ago
Maya Rudolph, Andy Samberg, Chrisleys join Peacock holiday slate
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Peacock announced its holiday programming slate Thursday. In November and December, the streaming service will feature a Chrisley special, a baking series and original and classic movies.
Martin Lawrence to return to TV in 'Nehama' adaptation
TV // 18 hours ago
Martin Lawrence to return to TV in 'Nehama' adaptation
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Martin Lawrence will star in an English-language adaptation of the Israeli dark comedy series "Nehama."
Tom Felton, Pete Davidson join 'Harry Potter' game show
TV // 18 hours ago
Tom Felton, Pete Davidson join 'Harry Potter' game show
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- TBS and Cartoon Network released the trailer for the game show "Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses" on Thursday. "Harry Potter" star Tom Felton, celebrity fan Pete Davidson and more appear in the show.
'Queen of the Universe': Vanessa Williams, Trixie Mattel join judges panel
TV // 18 hours ago
'Queen of the Universe': Vanessa Williams, Trixie Mattel join judges panel
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Vanessa Williams, Michelle Visage, Trixie Mattel and Leona Lewis will be the judges on Paramount+'s upcoming drag queen singing competition series, "Queen of the Universe."
Olivia Colman, David Thewlis play murder suspects in 'Landscapers'
TV // 19 hours ago
Olivia Colman, David Thewlis play murder suspects in 'Landscapers'
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- HBO released the trailer for its limited series "Landscapers" Thursday. Olivia Colman and David Thewlis star as Susan and Chris Edwards in the four part series, based on a true story.
Austen Kroll on Madison LeCroy's engagement: 'I wish the best for her'
TV // 20 hours ago
Austen Kroll on Madison LeCroy's engagement: 'I wish the best for her'
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Austen Kroll reacted to his ex-girlfriend and "Southern Charm" co-star Madison LeCroy's engagement on "Watch What Happens Live."
'The Wheel of Time' trailer shows Rosamund Pike wield magic as Moiraine
TV // 22 hours ago
'The Wheel of Time' trailer shows Rosamund Pike wield magic as Moiraine
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- "The Wheel of Time," a new series based on the Robert Jordan fantasy book series, is coming to Amazon Prime Video in November.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Alyssa Milano says Tony Danza will take care of her kids in new 'Who's the Boss?'
Alyssa Milano says Tony Danza will take care of her kids in new 'Who's the Boss?'
Tayshia Adams on dating 'Bachelor' men: 'I kinda dodged a bullet'
Tayshia Adams on dating 'Bachelor' men: 'I kinda dodged a bullet'
Cristiano Ronaldo expecting twins with Georgina Rodriguez
Cristiano Ronaldo expecting twins with Georgina Rodriguez
Judge Judy Sheindlin says 'Judy Justice' is a 'new burst of energy'
Judge Judy Sheindlin says 'Judy Justice' is a 'new burst of energy'
Tom Felton, Pete Davidson join 'Harry Potter' game show
Tom Felton, Pete Davidson join 'Harry Potter' game show
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement