'Elite' renewed for Season 6, more 'Short Stories' coming in December

Big news: Elite has been renewed for Season 6! And this December, three new Short Stories will be released: Dec 15th - Phillipe, Caye, & Felipe Dec 20th - Samuel & Omar Dec 23rd - Patrick pic.twitter.com/wEq7cdXR3h— Netflix (@netflix) October 28, 2021

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Elite will return for a sixth season on Netflix.

The streaming service confirmed Thursday that it renewed the Spanish series for Season 6.

Advertisement

News of the renewal comes ahead of the Season 5 premiere. Netflix has yet to announce a release date for Season 5.

In addition, Netflix said three new Short Stories will start streaming in December. The holiday-themed special episodes will center on Phillipe, Caye and Felipe; Samuel and Omar; and Patrick.

Phillipe, Caye and Felipe's episode will premiere Dec. 15, followed by Samuel and Omar on Dec. 20 and Patrick on Dec. 23.

Elite is created by Carlos Montero and Darío Madrona. The series follows the students at Las Encinas, a fictional exclusive boarding school.

Itzan Escamilla, Omar Ayuso, Claudia Salas, Georgina Amorós and Carla Díaz star.