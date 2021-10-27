Watch Live
New Mexico authorities give initial findings of investigation into Alec Baldwin shooting that killed crew member
Trending
Advertisement
TV
Oct. 27, 2021 / 11:41 AM

Judge Judy Sheindlin says 'Judy Justice' is a 'new burst of energy'

By Wade Sheridan
Judge Judy Sheindlin says 'Judy Justice' is a 'new burst of energy'
Judge Judy Sheindlin holds up her Lifetime Achievement Award at the 46th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards on May 5, 2019. Sheindlin is returning with a new courtroom series titled "Judy Justice." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Judge Judy Sheindlin discussed her new courtroom series Judy Justice and the experience of creating a new show while appearing on Good Morning America on Wednesday.

GMA host Robin Roberts visited Sheindlin on the set of Judy Justice and asked the judge about her new look, which includes donning a plum-colored robe instead of a black one.

Advertisement

"We were starting a new adventure and the color robe was important to me because it says this is new, this is fresh. The lace collar served me well for 25 years, this is a little more modern," Sheindlin said.

Joining Sheindlin in the courtroom for Judy Justice will be bailiff Kevin Rasco, court stenographer Whitney Kumar and Sheindlin's granddaughter Sarah Rose, who serves as a law clerk.

Roberts asked Rose what she has learned from her grandmother.

"Everything that I know. I mean just hard work and doing something that matters to you and that makes an impact and leaving a footprint," Rose said.

Judge Judy, Sheindlin's original show, was on the air for 25 years with the judge presiding over 12,500 cases. Sheindlin said the new series will offer more action in front of the bench.

Advertisement

"This new adventure at my age is a new burst of energy for me," the 79-year-old said.

"Most people my age are trying to find a nursing home," she added.

Read More

Judge Judy Sheindlin gets new IMDB TV courtroom show Drew Barrymore, Jimmy Fallon play 'What's Behind Me?' on 'Tonight Show' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Hellbound': Netflix teases monsters in Korean horror series
TV // 1 hour ago
'Hellbound': Netflix teases monsters in Korean horror series
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- "Hellbound," a horror series from "Train to Busan" director Yeon Sang-ho, is coming to Netflix in November.
Jeremy Renner says comic books served as the 'basis' for 'Hawkeye' series
TV // 2 hours ago
Jeremy Renner says comic books served as the 'basis' for 'Hawkeye' series
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Jeremy Renner discussed his upcoming "Hawkeye" series coming to Disney+ while appearing on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
'Cowboy Bebop': John Cho is Spike Spiegel in poster for Netflix series
TV // 2 hours ago
'Cowboy Bebop': John Cho is Spike Spiegel in poster for Netflix series
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Netflix released a poster and trailer for its live-action "Cowboy Bebop" starring John Cho, Mustafa Shakir and Daniella Pineda.
Drew Barrymore, Jimmy Fallon play 'What's Behind Me?' on 'Tonight Show'
TV // 2 hours ago
Drew Barrymore, Jimmy Fallon play 'What's Behind Me?' on 'Tonight Show'
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Drew Barrymore joined Jimmy Fallon to play "What's Behind Me?" on "The Tonight Show."
Olivia Rodrigo says songwriting is a 'therapeutic way to talk about feelings'
TV // 3 hours ago
Olivia Rodrigo says songwriting is a 'therapeutic way to talk about feelings'
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Olivia Rodrigo discussed songwriting and meeting Alanis Morissette while appearing on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
'NXT: Halloween Havoc': Tommaso Ciampa keeps title, Mandy Rose wins big
TV // 4 hours ago
'NXT: Halloween Havoc': Tommaso Ciampa keeps title, Mandy Rose wins big
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa defended his title against rising star Bron Breakker at WWE "NXT: Halloween Havoc."
Drew Barrymore, Tom Green reflect on honeymoon: 'One of my favorite trips'
TV // 23 hours ago
Drew Barrymore, Tom Green reflect on honeymoon: 'One of my favorite trips'
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Drew Barrymore and her ex-husband Tom Green looked back at their honeymoon Tuesday on "The Drew Barrymore Show."
'Succession': HBO renews drama series for Season 4
TV // 23 hours ago
'Succession': HBO renews drama series for Season 4
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- "Succession," a drama series starring Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook and Kieran Culkin, will return for a fourth season on HBO.
'Happy Valley': BBC One series to return for third and final season
TV // 1 day ago
'Happy Valley': BBC One series to return for third and final season
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- "Happy Valley," a crime drama starring Sarah Lancashire, Siobhan Finneran and James Norton, will start filming Season 3 in early 2022.
Bruce Springsteen on Barack Obama: 'I thought he had the wrong number'
TV // 1 day ago
Bruce Springsteen on Barack Obama: 'I thought he had the wrong number'
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Bruce Springsteen discussed his friendship with former President Barack Obama while appearing on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Justine Bateman: 'Violet' is 'film I wish I'd seen at 19'
Justine Bateman: 'Violet' is 'film I wish I'd seen at 19'
'The Unforgivable' trailer shows Sandra Bullock seek redemption
'The Unforgivable' trailer shows Sandra Bullock seek redemption
Julia Louis-Dreyfus to star in 'Beth and Don' from Nicole Holofcener
Julia Louis-Dreyfus to star in 'Beth and Don' from Nicole Holofcener
Bruce Springsteen on Barack Obama: 'I thought he had the wrong number'
Bruce Springsteen on Barack Obama: 'I thought he had the wrong number'
'Happy Valley': BBC One series to return for third and final season
'Happy Valley': BBC One series to return for third and final season
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement