'Hellbound': Netflix teases monsters in Korean horror series

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series Hellbound.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the Korean horror series Tuesday.

The preview shows a supernatural creature appear to a mom-of-two and tell her she will die in five days. Monsters are seen overrunning the city as a fanatical religious movement grows.

"The world has becoming a living hell. Is it murder or divine judgment?" an official description reads.

Hellbound hails from Train to Busan and Peninsula director Yeon Sang-ho and is based on his webtoon. Yeon directed all six episodes of the series.

Kim Shin-rok, Yoo Ahh-in and Won Jin-a star.

Hellbound premieres Nov. 19 on Netflix.