Drew Barrymore, Jimmy Fallon play 'What's Behind Me?' on 'Tonight Show'

Drew Barrymore played "What's Behind Me?" with Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Drew Barrymore joined Jimmy Fallon to play What's Behind Me? on The Tonight Show. During the game Tuesday, Barrymore and Fallon took turns guessing which outrageous scene was taking place behind them within 45 seconds. Advertisement

The duo gave each other clues without saying any of the key words from their clue cards. Actors portrayed famous people or historical figures doing something unusual in the scenes.

Barrymore kicked things off by figuring out that Bob Ross was painting Napoleon doing parkour. Fallon was up next and correctly concluded that Popeye was giving a massage to Michael Jordan.

Barrymore and Fallon continued to be a formidable team with the actress next correctly answering that the Spice Girls were drinking pumpkin spice lattes inside of a pumpkin patch. Fallon ended the game with another correct answer as two Freddy Kruegers posed with Queen Elizabeth II on the Titanic.

Barrymore also sat down with Fallon for an interview about her upcoming cookbook titled Rebel Homemaker: Food, Family, Life, which will be released on Nov. 2.

Advertisement

The 46-year-old said she wanted the cookbook to be personal and filled the book with her own personal photos and anecdotes.

"I was like, 'how can I make a book that isn't going to give me imposter syndrome into a world I'm so humble and freaked out about?' And so it's very personal, which made it take so much more work," Barrymore said.

Moments from Drew Barrymore's career