Drew Barrymore, Tom Green reflect on honeymoon: 'One of my favorite trips'

Barrymore displayed photos from the trip where the duo spent hours hiking up two mountains. One black and white selfie featured Barrymore giving Green a kiss on the cheek.
Mathews then asked Green what it felt like to be face-to-face with Barrymore after 20 years. Green had previously appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show virtually.
"I kind of feel like I'm watching this too right now. I don't know if that's weird, it's sort of a little bit like an out-of-body experience. It's very nice to see you but it does feel weird though. Not weird in a bad way, weird in a good way," Green said before stating that the show is a nice way of reconnecting.
"Well I respect and love you," Barrymore responded.
