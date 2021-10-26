Drew Barrymore, Tom Green reflect on honeymoon: 'One of my favorite trips'

Drew Barrymore was reunited once again with her ex-husband Tom Green on "The Drew Barrymore Show." File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Drew Barrymore and her ex-husband Tom Green looked back at their honeymoon Tuesday on The Drew Barrymore Show. Green joined Barrymore and her co-host Ross Mathews for her Drew's News segment where the actress mentioned the road trip they took through Ireland for their honeymoon. Advertisement

Barrymore displayed photos from the trip where the duo spent hours hiking up two mountains. One black and white selfie featured Barrymore giving Green a kiss on the cheek.

"It was like one of my favorite trips of my life," Barrymore said.

Mathews then asked Green what it felt like to be face-to-face with Barrymore after 20 years. Green had previously appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show virtually.

"I kind of feel like I'm watching this too right now. I don't know if that's weird, it's sort of a little bit like an out-of-body experience. It's very nice to see you but it does feel weird though. Not weird in a bad way, weird in a good way," Green said before stating that the show is a nice way of reconnecting.

Advertisement

"Well I respect and love you," Barrymore responded.

Moments from Drew Barrymore's career