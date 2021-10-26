Trending
TV
Oct. 26, 2021 / 9:35 AM

Bruce Springsteen on Barack Obama: 'I thought he had the wrong number'

By Wade Sheridan
Bruce Springsteen on Barack Obama: 'I thought he had the wrong number'
Bruce Springsteen discussed his friendship with former President Barack Obama while appearing on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Bruce Springsteen discussed his friendship with former President Barack Obama while appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Springsteen and Obama collaborated together on a new book titled Renegades: Born in the U.S.A. The book is an extension of their Spotify podcast and features candid conversations between the duo.

The music legend recalled on Monday how Obama came up with the idea for Renegades.

"He called me, which of course I thought he had the wrong number because he's a Columbia graduate, teacher of constitutional law at the University of Chicago Law School, first African-American president of the United States. I am a guitar player," Springsteen told Colbert.

Colbert also asked Springsteen how he refers to Obama and if he uses the former president's first name.

"I said, 'how do you want to be referred to?' and I assumed Mr. President but he said, 'call me Barack,'" Springsteen said.

"Then he asked how I wanted to be referred to and I said, 'Mr. Boss please,'" he joked.

Springsteen also performed his song "The River," from his 1980 album of the same name.

Springsteen was not joined by the E Street Band and gave a solo performance of the track using his guitar.

Springsteen will be releasing a concert film and album that will cover his 1979 No Nukes concerts with the E Street Band that took place at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The film will be released digitally on Nov. 16 with physical editions also containing the album arriving on Nov. 19.

