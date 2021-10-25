Trending
Oct. 25, 2021 / 2:40 PM

History channel, 'Toys That Made Us' team tackle 'Star Trek'

By Fred Topel
Nichelle Nichols will reflect on "Star Trek" in the History channel series "The Center Seat: 55 Years of Star Trek." File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- History channel announced the 10 part series The Center Seat: 55 Years of Star Trek on Monday. The series from The Toys That Made Us and The Movies That Made Us creator Brian Volk-Weiss and Star Trek: The Next Generation star Gates McFadden premieres Nov. 5 at 10 p.m. EDT.

Star Trek series talent including ​​Nichelle Nichols, Brent Spiner, Kirstie Alley, Walter Koenig, Kate Mulgrew, Denise Crosby, Wil Wheaton, John de Lancie, Nicholas Meyer, Ronald D. Moore, Brannon Braga, Nana Visitor, Robert Picardo, Penny Johnson, Ethan Phillips, Diana Muldaur, Nicole de Boer, Roxann Dawson, Robert Beltran, Tim Russ, John Billingsley, John Dykstra, D.C. Fontana, Rick Berman and F. Murray Abraham participate.

Each of the 10 episodes will focus on one part of Star Trek's history, beginning from its development in 1964. The show promises to cover Lucille Ball's involvement via production company Desilu, the animated series and the aborted live-action Phase II series.

Volk-Weiss directs and executive produces, McFadden narrates and executive produces along with executive producers Ian Roumain, Cisco Henson, Ben Frost and Mark Altman. Roumain is also showrunner.

Four episodes will air weekly beginning Nov. 5. The remaining six will stream on History's Vault service.

Star Trek premiered in 1966. Paramount+ currently airs Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Short Treks and Star Trek: Prodigy. Upcoming spinoffs Strange New Worlds and Section 31 are in development. Paramount also has a new Star Trek film on their calendar for 2023.

