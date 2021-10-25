History channel, 'Toys That Made Us' team tackle 'Star Trek'

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- History channel announced the 10 part series The Center Seat: 55 Years of Star Trek on Monday. The series from The Toys That Made Us and The Movies That Made Us creator Brian Volk-Weiss and Star Trek: The Next Generation star Gates McFadden premieres Nov. 5 at 10 p.m. EDT.
Star Trek series talent including Nichelle Nichols, Brent Spiner, Kirstie Alley, Walter Koenig, Kate Mulgrew, Denise Crosby, Wil Wheaton, John de Lancie, Nicholas Meyer, Ronald D. Moore, Brannon Braga, Nana Visitor, Robert Picardo, Penny Johnson, Ethan Phillips, Diana Muldaur, Nicole de Boer, Roxann Dawson, Robert Beltran, Tim Russ, John Billingsley, John Dykstra, D.C. Fontana, Rick Berman and F. Murray Abraham participate.