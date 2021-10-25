'A Very British Scandal' photos: Paul Bettany, Claire Foy play Duke and Duchess of Argyll

Claire Foy plays the Duchess of Argyll in the new series "A Very British Scandal." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime Video is giving a glimpse of the new series A Very British Scandal. The streaming service shared first-look photos for the period drama Monday featuring Claire Foy (The Crown) and Paul Bettany (WandaVision) as Margaret Campbell and Ian Campbell, the Duke and Duchess of Argyll. Advertisement

The photos also feature Julia Davis as Maureen, Marchioness of Dufferin and Ava.

A first look at Claire Foy and @Paul_Bettany in A Very British Scandal, coming to @PrimeVideo in 2022. pic.twitter.com/lHRMO9PSds— Amazon Studios (@AmazonStudios) October 25, 2021

A Very British Scandal hails from BBC One and Amazon Studios. The series is a followup to A Very English Scandal, which explored the Jeremy Thorpe scandal and premiered in 2018.

A Very British Scandal centers on the divorce between the Duke and Duchess of Argyll. The divorce "was one of the most notorious, extraordinary legal cases of the 20th century."

"Famed for her charisma, beauty, and style, Margaret, Duchess of Argyll dominated the front pages, as the divorce exposed accusations of forgery, theft, violence, drug-taking, bribery and an explicit Polaroid picture that was to haunt her for the rest of her life," an official description reads.

In addition, Amanda Drew, Richard McCabe, Phoebe Nicholls, Camilla Rutherford, Timothy Renouf, Sophia Myles, Sophie Ward, Tim Steed and Katherine Manners have joined the series.

A Very British Scandal is written by Sarah Phelps, directed by Anne Sewitsky and produced by Chris Ballentine. The series will stream in the U.S. on Amazon Prime Video in 2022.