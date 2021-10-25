Trending
Oct. 25, 2021

Karen Huger: Nicki Minaj grills Gizelle, Candiace at 'RHOP' reunion

By Annie Martin

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Karen Huger is teasing rapper Nicki Minaj's appearance at the Real Housewives of Potomac reunion.

The television personality said on Sunday's episode of Watch What Happens Live that Minaj was tough on Gizelle Bryant and Candiace Dillard at the Season 6 reunion.

Huger was answering shady questions when she was asked which of her cast members was Minaj's least favorite at the reunion.

"I don't think anyone was her least favorite. She's just a real, real girl and so she held their feet to the fire," Huger said.

Huger said she "loved" how Minaj "tore" into Bryant.

"It was wonderful," Huger said. "She asked questions that, you know, normally editing cuts. And I asked those and they never made the tape, so I'm hoping they keep that."

Huger also confirmed that Minaj had a long conversation with Dillard about her music.

"I loved how she went for the juice with Candiace, because she is a no-nonsense kind of businesswoman about the music industry, so she held Candiace accountable," Huger said. "So stay tuned -- I did like how Candiace finally pushed through."

Minaj confirmed this month that she will appear as a guest host at the RHOP Season 6 reunion.

"#Moment4Life yall better binge watch this season chile," she wrote on Instagram.

RHOP also stars Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Wendy Osefo and Mia Thornton. The Season 6 reunion date has yet to be announced.

