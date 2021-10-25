Trending
Oct. 25, 2021

Jaleel White on auditioning for 'Family Matters': 'Just a kid trying to make money'

By Wade Sheridan
Jaleel White talked about his time on "Family Matters" while appearing on "The Drew Barrymore Show." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Jaleel White discussed auditioning for Family Matters while appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show on Monday.

"I was just a kid trying to make money and go to college," White said about auditioning for the role of Steve Urkel.

"It was just me and three other boys and I really wanted this job because I wanted a Sega Genesis and my parents would let me to Toys R Us and get whatever I wanted if I got this job," he continued.

White also stated that his character Steve Urkel saved the show due to his popularity. The actor recalled a fraternity coming to his first live taping of Family Matters and cheering for Steve Urkel to show up in more scenes.

"I'll never forget these guys. I always wished I could find them and thank them because they would chant, 'We want the nerd' in all the scenes that I wasn't in during the live taping," White said before stating that the chants helped him land the role.

White currently hosts a podcast titled Ever After where he chats with other fellow child stars and shows how they are still leading positive lifestyles despite growing up in Hollywood.

"I always see bad press about former child actors and the truth of the matter is there's a lot more that turn out like you, but maybe not even necessarily as famous," White said in reference to Barrymore.

