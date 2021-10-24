'Succession' star Kieran Culkin to guest host 'SNL' on Nov. 6

Kieran Culkin has been booked to host the Nov. 6 episode of "Saturday Night Live." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Succession actor Kieran Culkin has signed on to guest host the Nov. 6 edition of Saturday Night Live in New York. Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran will provide the evening's musical entertainment. Advertisement

SNL is now in its 47th season. Cast members include Kate McKinnon, Kenan Thompson, Cecily Strong, Colin Jost and Michael Che.

This season's guest hosts have been Jason Sudeikis, Rami Malek, Kim Kardashian and Owen Wilson.

Next weekend's show, which airs the night before Halloween, will be a rerun.