Oct. 24, 2021 / 8:27 AM

Jason Sudeikis returns to 'SNL,' revives Joe Biden impression

By Karen Butler
Jason Sudeikis (L) as the Ghost of Biden Past and James Austin Johnson as President Joe Biden on "Saturday Night Live." File Photo by Will Heath/NBC

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Former Saturday Night Live cast member Jason Sudeikis returned to guest host the sketch comedy show this weekend.

Sudeikis appeared in a 4 1/2-minute segment as the "ghost of Biden past," reminding U.S. President Joe Biden (James Austin Jonson) of the man he was years ago as a senator and vice president.

"You seem so happy, so carefree, so... what's that's word?" 2021 Biden asked.

"Lucid!" his former self replied. "Where I'm from, we're still VP. Easiest job in the world. We're like America's wacky neighbor. Pop in with an ice cream cone and some aviator shades, do some finger guns, shake a few hands, rub a few shoulders."

"Well, you can't do that anymore," the current Biden said.

"Which one? Rubbing shoulders or shaking hands?" the former Biden wondered.

"Apparently, both," 2021 Biden said.

His former self then recommended he loosen up and smile more.

"It's hard to smile. The last president ruined everything," current Biden complained. "They hung out wit porn stars, survived McDonald's at the White House, got into a fight with the pope."

"Wow! Hillary [Clinton] got awesome!" past Biden exclaimed.

"Actually, oh, never mind," current Biden sighed.

Sudeikis, 46, starred on SNL 2003-13. He can now be seen on the Emmy-winning comedy, Ted Lasso.

