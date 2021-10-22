'World According to Jeff Goldblum' Season 2 trailer shows actor explore the 'unknown'

Jeff Goldblum stars in the National Geographic series "The World According to Jeff Goldblum." File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Disney+ is giving a glimpse of The World According to Jeff Goldblum Season 2. The streaming service shared a trailer for the season Friday featuring actor Jeff Goldblum. Advertisement

The preview shows Jeff Goldblum explore "the unknown" and uncover surprising secrets about seemingly familiar topics -- magic, fireworks, monsters, dogs and dance.

Goldblum will meet with magicians Penn & Teller, illusionist Zach King, animator Phil Tippet, and influencers Collab Crib, as well as venture to the woods of Northern California to search for Bigfoot.

"In each new episode, Jeff's insatiable appetite for learning, and sense of wonderment take him from coast to coast to meet with passionate fans, experts and scientists, to gain a deeper understanding of how ordinary objects are extraordinary," an official description reads.

The first five episodes of The World According to Jeff Goldblum Season 2 premiere Nov. 12 on Disney+. The remaining five episodes will start streaming early next year.

Goldblum is known for such films as The Fly, Jurassic Park, and Independence Day.