Oct. 22, 2021 / 11:12 AM

'World According to Jeff Goldblum' Season 2 trailer shows actor explore the 'unknown'

By Annie Martin
'World According to Jeff Goldblum' Season 2 trailer shows actor explore the 'unknown'
Jeff Goldblum stars in the National Geographic series "The World According to Jeff Goldblum." File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Disney+ is giving a glimpse of The World According to Jeff Goldblum Season 2.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the season Friday featuring actor Jeff Goldblum.

The preview shows Jeff Goldblum explore "the unknown" and uncover surprising secrets about seemingly familiar topics -- magic, fireworks, monsters, dogs and dance.

Goldblum will meet with magicians Penn & Teller, illusionist Zach King, animator Phil Tippet, and influencers Collab Crib, as well as venture to the woods of Northern California to search for Bigfoot.

"In each new episode, Jeff's insatiable appetite for learning, and sense of wonderment take him from coast to coast to meet with passionate fans, experts and scientists, to gain a deeper understanding of how ordinary objects are extraordinary," an official description reads.

The first five episodes of The World According to Jeff Goldblum Season 2 premiere Nov. 12 on Disney+. The remaining five episodes will start streaming early next year.

Goldblum is known for such films as The Fly, Jurassic Park, and Independence Day.

'A Discovery of Witches': Diana seeks revenge on Knox in Season 3 trailer
TV // 33 minutes ago
'A Discovery of Witches': Diana seeks revenge on Knox in Season 3 trailer
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- "A Discovery of Witches," a fantasy series starring Teresa Palmer and Matthew Goode, will return for a third and final season on AMC+ in January.
Lizzy Caplan: 'Inside Job' makes conspiracies 'funny and fun' again
TV // 9 hours ago
Lizzy Caplan: 'Inside Job' makes conspiracies 'funny and fun' again
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Netflix animated comedy "Inside Job" follows a secret organization responsible for perpetuating government conspiracies -- a subject star Lizzy Caplan says has recently "taken on a more sinister flare."
Apple renews 'Mythic Quest' for 2 more seasons
TV // 21 hours ago
Apple renews 'Mythic Quest' for 2 more seasons
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ announced Thursday that it has renewed "Mythic Quest" for Seasons 3 and 4, with the third season coming in 2022.
'Chicago Fire': Jesse Spencer celebrates 'incredible journey' on show
TV // 23 hours ago
'Chicago Fire': Jesse Spencer celebrates 'incredible journey' on show
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Jesse Spencer, who plays Captain Matthew Casey on "Chicago Fire," reflected and thanked fans after 10 seasons on the NBC series.
Leslie Grossman says adoption has been a 'life-affirming experience'
TV // 1 day ago
Leslie Grossman says adoption has been a 'life-affirming experience'
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Leslie Grossman discussed being adopted and adopting her daughter Goldie while appearing on "The Drew Barrymore Show."
BBC offers first look at David Tennant, Stanley Tucci in 'Inside Man'
TV // 1 day ago
BBC offers first look at David Tennant, Stanley Tucci in 'Inside Man'
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- The BBC has released the first images from its upcoming miniseries, "Inside Man."
Issa Rae recalls advice given for 'Insecure' finale: 'Don't 'Game of Thrones' it'
TV // 1 day ago
Issa Rae recalls advice given for 'Insecure' finale: 'Don't 'Game of Thrones' it'
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Issa Rae discussed ending her HBO series "Insecure" with its fifth and final season while appearing on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."
BET renews Tyler Perry's 'Sistas' for Season 4
TV // 1 day ago
BET renews Tyler Perry's 'Sistas' for Season 4
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- BET has renewed Tyler Perry's drama, "Sistas," for a fourth season.
Ed Sheeran, Rod Stewart to sing at the Royal Variety Performance
TV // 1 day ago
Ed Sheeran, Rod Stewart to sing at the Royal Variety Performance
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Ed Sheeran, Rod Stewart and James Blunt have been booked to headline the Royal Variety Performance.
Rob Schneider, dressed as a hamster, eliminated from 'Masked Singer'
TV // 1 day ago
Rob Schneider, dressed as a hamster, eliminated from 'Masked Singer'
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Comedian Rob Schneider, who was dressed as a hamster, was eliminated from "The Masked Singer" Wednesday night.
Stars react to Halyna Hutchins' death on 'Rust' set: 'A horrible tragedy'
Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya: 'Dune' roles reflect teenage struggles
Netflix: What's coming and going in November 2021
Lizzy Caplan: 'Inside Job' makes conspiracies 'funny and fun' again
Rob Schneider, dressed as a hamster, eliminated from 'Masked Singer'
