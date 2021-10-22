Trending
Oct. 22, 2021 / 12:42 PM

Ed Sheeran to read 'CBeebies Bedtime Story' about stuttering

By Annie Martin
Ed Sheeran to read 'CBeebies Bedtime Story' about stuttering
Ed Sheeran will read the book "I Talk Like a River" on the Nov. 5 episode of "CBeebies Bedtime Story." File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Ed Sheeran will appear on CBeebies Bedtime Story to read a book about stuttering.

The 30-year-old singer-songwriter will read the Jordan Scott and Sydney Smith book I Talk Like a River during the show's Nov. 5 episode.

I Talk Like a River centers on a father and his son, who has a stutter. The father takes his son on a walk by the river to help him find his voice.

Sheeran said he hopes the story helps "inspire and support other children who stutter."

"Growing up, I had a stutter like the boy in I Talk Like a River, so I'm delighted to be reading this story for CBeebies Bedtime Stories, especially as I'm a new dad myself," the star said.

Dolly Parton, Chris Evans, Orlando Bloom, Ryan Reynolds, Tom Hardy, Jodie Whittaker and other stars have previously read stories on the show.

Sheeran will release his fourth studio album, =, on Oct. 29. The album features the singles "Bad Habits" and "Shivers."

Sheeran and his wife, Cherry Seaborn, welcomed their first child, daughter Lyra, in August 2020.

