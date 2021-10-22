Trending
Oct. 22, 2021 / 11:54 AM

'A Discovery of Witches': Diana seeks revenge on Knox in Season 3 trailer

By Annie Martin
Teresa Palmer plays Diana on the AMC+ series "A Discovery of Witches." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 22 (UPI) -- AMC+ is giving a glimpse of A Discovery of Witches Season 3.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the fantasy series' third and final season Friday.

The preview shows Diana (Teresa Palmer) seek revenge on Peter (Owen Teale) following Emily's death.

In addition, Diana (Palmer) and Matthew (Matthew Goode) are expecting twins, who will be half-witch, half-vampire and may possess unprecedented power.

Malin Buska, Alex Kingston, Aiysha Hart, Edward Bluemel, Lindsay Duncon, Peter McDonald, Trevor Eve and Greg Chillin co-star.

A Discovery of Witches is based on the All Souls trilogy of books by Deborah Harkness. Season 3 brings to life the third book in the series, The Book of Life.

Season 3 will premiere on AMC+, Sundance Now and Shudder in January 2022. The season promises to be an "epic conclusion" to the series.

