Rob Schneider, dressed as a hamster, eliminated from 'Masked Singer'

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Comedian Rob Schneider, who was dressed as a hamster, was eliminated from The Masked Singer Wednesday night.
"It's one of the best times I've ever had doing anything," Schneider said after his identity was revealed.
Other celebrities who were previously booted from the competition in Season 6 include Ruth Pointer, Larry the Cable Guy, Tyga, Toni Braxton, Vivica A. Fox and Dwight Howard.
Nick Cannon is the show's host.
The judges are Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke.