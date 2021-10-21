Trending
Advertisement
TV
Oct. 21, 2021 / 6:34 AM

Rob Schneider, dressed as a hamster, eliminated from 'Masked Singer'

By Karen Butler
Rob Schneider, dressed as a hamster, eliminated from 'Masked Singer'
Rob Schneider was eliminated from Season 6 of "The Masked Singer" Wednesday night. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Comedian Rob Schneider, who was dressed as a hamster, was eliminated from The Masked Singer Wednesday night.

"It's one of the best times I've ever had doing anything," Schneider said after his identity was revealed.

Advertisement

Other celebrities who were previously booted from the competition in Season 6 include Ruth Pointer, Larry the Cable Guy, Tyga, Toni Braxton, Vivica A. Fox and Dwight Howard.

Nick Cannon is the show's host.

The judges are Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke.

Read More

Syfy cancels 'SurrealEstate' after one season Melanie C gets the boot on 'Dancing with the Stars' Martin Clunes: Real-life detective was his 'target' for 'Manhunt' authenticity James Dale: 'Hightown' drops Ray down emotional elevator shaft

Latest Headlines

Ed Sheeran, Rod Stewart to sing at the Royal Variety Performance
TV // 23 minutes ago
Ed Sheeran, Rod Stewart to sing at the Royal Variety Performance
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Ed Sheeran, Rod Stewart and James Blunt have been booked to headline the Royal Variety Performance.
Krysten Ritter: 'Girl in the Woods' character is how she looked in high school
TV // 4 hours ago
Krysten Ritter: 'Girl in the Woods' character is how she looked in high school
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Krysten Ritter discusses directing "The Girl in the Woods," including how she related to the teenage characters and put her stamp on the fantasy drama.
'The Challenge: All Stars' Season 2 Trailer promises vehicular mayhem
TV // 13 hours ago
'The Challenge: All Stars' Season 2 Trailer promises vehicular mayhem
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Paramount+ released the trailer for "The Challenge: All Stars" Season 2 Wednesday. Footage of events show contestants on moving trucks, carrying blocks and more.
'Doctor Who': BBC shares Season 13 teaser photo, premiere title
TV // 17 hours ago
'Doctor Who': BBC shares Season 13 teaser photo, premiere title
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- "Doctor Who," a sci-fi series starring Jodi Whittaker, will return for a 13th season, titled "Flux," in October.
'Sandition' Season 2 coming to PBS in March 2022
TV // 19 hours ago
'Sandition' Season 2 coming to PBS in March 2022
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- "Sandition," a historical drama starring Rose Williams and Kate Ashfield, will return for a second season in March.
Uma Thurman to portray HuffPost founder Ariana Huffington in 'Super Pumped'
TV // 22 hours ago
Uma Thurman to portray HuffPost founder Ariana Huffington in 'Super Pumped'
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Uma Thurman will star as HuffPost founder Arianna Huffington in upcoming Showtime series "Super Pumped," which follows the rise of Uber.
WWE NXT: Johnny Gargano sets sights on North American Championship
TV // 1 day ago
WWE NXT: Johnny Gargano sets sights on North American Championship
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Johnny Gargano crashed Carmelo Hayes' victory celebration and set his sights on the NXT North American Championship on WWE "NXT."
Syfy cancels 'SurrealEstate' after one season
TV // 1 day ago
Syfy cancels 'SurrealEstate' after one season
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Syfy has canceled its paranormal dramedy, "SurrealEstate," after one season.
Meryl Streep, Daveed Diggs join Apple series 'Extrapolations'
TV // 1 day ago
Meryl Streep, Daveed Diggs join Apple series 'Extrapolations'
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ announced the cast for its upcoming series "Extrapolis" Monday. The cast includes Meryl Streep, Daveed Diggs, Matthew Rhys, Sienna Miller, Gemma Chan, David Schwimmer and more.
Corbin Bernsen to reprise Arnie Becker role in ABC's 'L.A. Law' revival
TV // 1 day ago
Corbin Bernsen to reprise Arnie Becker role in ABC's 'L.A. Law' revival
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Corbin Bernsen is set to reprise his role as Arnie Becker in ABC's pilot for a possible sequel series to legal drama "L.A. Law."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Elliot Page, Lilly Wachowski, Joey Soloway support 'Netflix' Dave Chappelle walkout
Elliot Page, Lilly Wachowski, Joey Soloway support 'Netflix' Dave Chappelle walkout
James Kennedy on Lala Kent, Randall Emmett split rumors: 'I wish them the best'
James Kennedy on Lala Kent, Randall Emmett split rumors: 'I wish them the best'
Chris Ayres, 'Dragon Ball' voice actor, dead at 56
Chris Ayres, 'Dragon Ball' voice actor, dead at 56
Sara Gilbert, Linda Perry reach agreement in legal separation
Sara Gilbert, Linda Perry reach agreement in legal separation
Jason Momoa injured himself on 'Aquaman 2' set: 'I'm an aging superhero'
Jason Momoa injured himself on 'Aquaman 2' set: 'I'm an aging superhero'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement