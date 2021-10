Stanley Tucci (C) seen in a scene from the upcoming BBC/Netflix miniseries, "Inside Man." Photo courtesy of the BBC

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- The BBC has released the first images from its upcoming miniseries, Inside Man. One photo shows Doctor Who and Good Omens alum David Tennant dressed as a clergyman, and Supernova and The Devil Wears Prada actor Stanley Tucci as a handcuffed prisoner. Advertisement

The four-part drama, which will stream in the United States on Netflix, follows "a prisoner on Death Row in the United States, a vicar in a quiet English town, and a maths teacher trapped in a cellar, as they cross paths in the most unexpected way," the BBC teased in a synopsis.

Steven Moffat of Dracula and Sherlock fame wrote the thriller. The project also reunites him with Tennant, with whom he collaborated years ago on Doctor Who.

The Inside Man cast also includes Dolly Wells from The Pursuit of Love and Lydia West from It's a Sin.

"Steven Moffat has created another brilliantly original and darkly playful series in Inside Man and it's no surprise that it has attracted such an extraordinary cast. This will be a 'must-watch' when it lands on BBC One and iPlayer next year," Ben Irving, commissioning editor for BBC Drama, said in a statement Thursday.