Trending
Advertisement
TV
Oct. 19, 2021 / 8:49 PM

Syfy cancels 'SurrealEstate' after one season

By
Sarah Levy's SurrealEstate won't get a second season on Syfy. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
Sarah Levy's "SurrealEstate" won't get a second season on Syfy. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Syfy has canceled its paranormal dramedy, SurrealEstate, after one season.

"Hey folks. Sorry to tell you that we will not be moving forward with Syfy on Season Two of #SurrealEstate. But we have no intention of leaving Luke alone in a bowling alley when his mom is out there somewhere and mortgage rates are so reasonable," showrunner George R. Olson tweeted Tuesday.

Advertisement

Olson added: "We're committed to finding a new home for #SurrealEstate, and if there's one thing The Roman Agency knows about, it's finding new homes. You can help us by keeping #SurrealEstate in your hearts, minds, tweets and posts."

The series starred former Schitt's Creek cast-mates Sarah Levy and Tim Rozon as real-estate agents who specialize in selling haunted properties.

"After helping so many others find a home, it's time for the team to find a new one for ourselves. #SurrealEstate. Thank you so much for the continued support," Rozon tweeted.

Read More

Melanie C gets the boot on 'Dancing with the Stars' Martin Clunes: Real-life detective was his 'target' for 'Manhunt' authenticity James Dale: 'Hightown' drops Ray down emotional elevator shaft Jennifer Tilly grateful 'Chucky' saved her from 'grandma' roles

Latest Headlines

Meryl Streep, Daveed Diggs join Apple series 'Extrapolations'
TV // 7 hours ago
Meryl Streep, Daveed Diggs join Apple series 'Extrapolations'
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ announced the cast for its upcoming series "Extrapolis" Monday. The cast includes Meryl Streep, Daveed Diggs, Matthew Rhys, Sienna Miller, Gemma Chan, David Schwimmer and more.
Corbin Bernsen to reprise Arnie Becker role in ABC's 'L.A. Law' revival
TV // 9 hours ago
Corbin Bernsen to reprise Arnie Becker role in ABC's 'L.A. Law' revival
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Corbin Bernsen is set to reprise his role as Arnie Becker in ABC's pilot for a possible sequel series to legal drama "L.A. Law."
'Ozark' Season 4, Part 1 coming to Netflix in January
TV // 10 hours ago
'Ozark' Season 4, Part 1 coming to Netflix in January
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- "Ozark," a crime drama starring Jason Bateman and Laura Linney, will return for a fourth season on Netflix in January.
'History of the World, Part II' variety show from Mel Brooks heading to Hulu
TV // 10 hours ago
'History of the World, Part II' variety show from Mel Brooks heading to Hulu
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Mel Brooks is writing and executive producing a variety series for Hulu, which will act as a sequel to his 1981 film "History of the World, Part I."
'The Great' Season 2 trailer introduces Gillian Anderson as Catherine's mother
TV // 10 hours ago
'The Great' Season 2 trailer introduces Gillian Anderson as Catherine's mother
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- "The Great," a comedy-drama starring Elle Fanning as Catherine the Great, will return for a second season on Hulu in November.
'To All the Boys' spinoff series 'XO, Kitty' coming to Netflix
TV // 12 hours ago
'To All the Boys' spinoff series 'XO, Kitty' coming to Netflix
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- "XO, Kitty," a new series starring Anna Cathcart as Kitty Song-Covey, got the green light at Netflix.
'Cowboy Bebop': Netflix, John Cho bring anime series to life in new teaser
TV // 12 hours ago
'Cowboy Bebop': Netflix, John Cho bring anime series to life in new teaser
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- John Cho is space bounty hunter Spike Spiegel in the new teaser for Netflix's upcoming live-action adaptation of classic anime series, "Cowboy Bebop."
South Korean show 'My Name' streams to top of Netflix charts
TV // 12 hours ago
South Korean show 'My Name' streams to top of Netflix charts
SEOUL, Oct. 19 (UPI) -- After "Squid Game's" global success, another South Korean Netflix original series -- "My Name" -- has joined the Top 10 charts after its Friday premiere.
WWE Raw: Charlotte Flair defends title against Bianca Belair
TV // 14 hours ago
WWE Raw: Charlotte Flair defends title against Bianca Belair
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Raw Women's Champion Charlotte Flair defended her title against Bianca Belair in the main event of WWE "Raw."
Eve, Brandy: 'Queens' revives '90s hip-hop
TV // 18 hours ago
Eve, Brandy: 'Queens' revives '90s hip-hop
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 19 (UPI) -- "Queens" stars Eve, Brandy, Naturi Naughton and Nadine Velazquez discuss the retro girl group they form in the ABC drama about a comeback reunion.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Melanie C gets the boot on 'Dancing with the Stars'
Melanie C gets the boot on 'Dancing with the Stars'
'The Munsters': Rob Zombie gives first look at Munster family
'The Munsters': Rob Zombie gives first look at Munster family
Celine Dion postpones Las Vegas residency due to 'severe' muscle spasms
Celine Dion postpones Las Vegas residency due to 'severe' muscle spasms
Kanye West legally changes name to Ye
Kanye West legally changes name to Ye
IU goes on magical date in 'Strawberry Moon' music video
IU goes on magical date in 'Strawberry Moon' music video
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/