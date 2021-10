Syfy cancels 'SurrealEstate' after one season

Left to right, Katherine Barrell, Emily Andras, Tim Rozon and Melanie Scrofano arrive for the 44th annual E! People's Choice Awards in Santa Monica in 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Daniel Levy (R) and Sarah Levy arrive for the 47th annual American Music Awards in Los Angeles in 2019. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Syfy has canceled its paranormal dramedy, SurrealEstate, after one season.

"Hey folks. Sorry to tell you that we will not be moving forward with Syfy on Season Two of #SurrealEstate. But we have no intention of leaving Luke alone in a bowling alley when his mom is out there somewhere and mortgage rates are so reasonable," showrunner George R. Olson tweeted Tuesday.

Advertisement

Olson added: "We're committed to finding a new home for #SurrealEstate, and if there's one thing The Roman Agency knows about, it's finding new homes. You can help us by keeping #SurrealEstate in your hearts, minds, tweets and posts."

The series starred former Schitt's Creek cast-mates Sarah Levy and Tim Rozon as real-estate agents who specialize in selling haunted properties.

"After helping so many others find a home, it's time for the team to find a new one for ourselves. #SurrealEstate. Thank you so much for the continued support," Rozon tweeted.