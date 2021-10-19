'Cowboy Bebop': Netflix, John Cho bring anime series to life in new teaser

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- John Cho is space bounty hunter Spike Spiegel in the new teaser for Netflix's upcoming live-action adaptation of classic anime series, Cowboy Bebop.

Cho's Spike is joined by his partners Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda) and Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir) as they go after a group of criminals in order to claim their bounties.

The high-energy footage features the characters moving between separate, comic-book like panels.

Spike takes a break from the fighting to enjoy some noodles at a food stand where he starts to imagine his nemesis Vicious (Alex Hassell). Vicious swings his signature sword and warns Spike that he is coming for him.

The trio fight off a group of assailants between panels with Spike grabbing a pipe to take down multiple enemies. The trailer ends with Faye complaining about how the group shot their bounty target in the face.

"Cowboy Bebop is an action-packed space Western about three bounty hunters, aka 'cowboys' all trying to outrun the past. As different as they are deadly, Spike Spiegel (Cho), Jet Black (Shakir) and Faye Valentine (Pineda) form a scrappy, snarky crew ready to hunt down the solar system's most dangerous criminals -- for the right price. But they can only kick and quip their way out of so many scuffles before their pasts finally catch up with them," reads the synopsis.

Cowboy Bebop, based on the anime series of the same name, is coming to Netflix with ten episodes on Nov. 19.

Netflix will also be adding the original anime series to its library on Thursday.