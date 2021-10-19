Trending
Oct. 19, 2021 / 7:20 AM

WWE Raw: Charlotte Flair defends title against Bianca Belair

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Raw Women's Champion Charlotte Flair defended her title against Bianca Belair in the main event of WWE Raw.

The Queen kicked off the show on Monday and complained about the red brand not celebrating her one last time before she heads to SmackDown following the draft.

Flair said Belair was a flash in the pan that didn't deserve a title shot. The EST of WWE then arrived onto the scene and promised to become the new Raw Women's Champion.

Belair mentioned how she is also facing Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women's Championship at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view event on Thursday. Belair said she will return to Raw as a double champion before Flair suddenly attacked her.

Belair dodged a Big Boot from Flair and got ready to take her out with the KOD before the champ was able to escape.

Belair displayed her impressive athletic ability during the main event match by dodging Flair's attacks and by jumping onto the top rope to spank her butt in order to taunt The Queen.

The champ threw Belair across the announcer's table and stopped Belair in her tracks after she went to the top rope again. Belair was able to fight off Flair, however, and delivered a Powerbomb, but it wasn't enough to win the match.

Flair got frustrated and attacked Belair with a steel chair, ending the highly competitive bout in a disqualification. Belair stopped the assault and grabbed the chair to attack Flair as Raw went off the air.

Also on Raw, Bobby Lashley and Hall of Famer Goldberg got into a heated war of words during a sit-down interview.

Lashley is facing Goldberg in a No Holds Barred match at Crown Jewel. Goldberg doubled down on his threat to kill Lashley during the match after The All Mighty attacked his son back in August at SummerSlam.

Lashley said that he should call the police on Goldberg for his threats but was confident that he could take out the Hall of Famer himself. Lashley vowed to end Goldberg's career and ended the interview.

WWE Champion Big E was paired with his Crown Jewel opponent Drew McIntyre in order to take on Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode in a tag team match.

Big E and McIntyre were able to work together as a team and pulled off the victory after Big E performed the Big Ending on Roode to earn the three count.

Big E and McIntyre shook hands afterwards but then started to talk trash. Big E started yelling that he couldn't wait until Thursday to defeat The Scottish Warrior.

Other moments from Raw included Xavier Woods defeating Jinder Mahal to advance to the finals of the King of the Ring tournament; Austin Theory defeating Jeff Hardy before Jeff Hardy got revenge by taking out Theory with a Twist of Fate; Mansoor defeating Cedric Alexander; Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro having their match against The Streep Profits ending in a no contest after AJ Styles and Omos attacked both teams; Doudrop defeating Shayna Baszler to advance to the finals of the Queen's Crown tournament and Finn Bálor defeating Mace.

