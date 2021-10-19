Trending
Advertisement
TV
Oct. 19, 2021 / 8:52 AM

South Korean show 'My Name' streams to top of Netflix charts

By
Kim Myoung-il & Kim Tae-gyu, UPI News Korea
The South Korean show My Name&nbsp; broke into the Netflix Top 10 after its premiere on Friday. Photo courtesy of Netflix
The South Korean show "My Name"  broke into the Netflix Top 10 after its premiere on Friday. Photo courtesy of Netflix

SEOUL, Oct. 19 (UPI) -- After Squid Game's global success, another South Korean Netflix original series -- My Name -- has joined the Top 10 charts after its Friday premiere.

The eight-episode show, directed by Kim Jin-min, ranked fourth Tuesday, with Squid Game still topping the Netflix charts. In the United States, My Name ranked No. 5, according to Flixpatrol, which tracks streaming data.

Advertisement

The show is about a woman who joins a gang to avenge her father's death. She goes undercover as a police officer under the direction of a powerful crime boss, who helps her get revenge.

My Name stars Han So-hee, Park Hee-soon and Ahn Bo-hyun.

The thriller received an 8.2 user score on IMDB, the same as Squid Game.

Thanks to the popularity of My Name, the share price of its production company, Studio Santa Clause, rose 30 percent Monday. On Tuesday, it rose 5.79 percent.

More South Korean original shows are expected to hit Netflix as the U.S. streaming platform tries to replicate the success of Squid Game, which has ranked No.1 since Sept. 23.

"Netflix promised to spend $500 million on South Korean content this year. In addition, the company seems to care about the debut of Disney+ in South Korea this year," HMC Investment & Securities analyst Kim Hyun-yong told UPI News Korea.

Advertisement

Walt Disney Co. plans to launch its streaming services on Nov. 12 in South Korea. The company has joined hands with the country's top telecom operators for the launch.

Read More

Beyond 'Squid Game': foreign-language shows to binge on Netflix Rising star Kim Hye-yoon is fierce 'Girl on a Bulldozer' Voices: Our automated cultural landscape: Netflix shapes who we are

Latest Headlines

'Cowboy Bebop': Netflix, John Cho bring anime series to life in new teaser
TV // 9 minutes ago
'Cowboy Bebop': Netflix, John Cho bring anime series to life in new teaser
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- John Cho is space bounty hunter Spike Spiegel in the new teaser for Netflix's upcoming live-action adaptation of classic anime series, "Cowboy Bebop."
WWE Raw: Charlotte Flair defends title against Bianca Belair
TV // 2 hours ago
WWE Raw: Charlotte Flair defends title against Bianca Belair
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Raw Women's Champion Charlotte Flair defended her title against Bianca Belair in the main event of WWE "Raw."
Eve, Brandy: 'Queens' revives '90s hip-hop
TV // 6 hours ago
Eve, Brandy: 'Queens' revives '90s hip-hop
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 19 (UPI) -- "Queens" stars Eve, Brandy, Naturi Naughton and Nadine Velazquez discuss the retro girl group they form in the ABC drama about a comeback reunion.
Melanie C gets the boot on 'Dancing with the Stars'
TV // 11 hours ago
Melanie C gets the boot on 'Dancing with the Stars'
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Former Spice Girl Melanie C and her professional partner Gleb Savchenko were eliminated from "Dancing with the Stars" Season 30 on Monday night.
'Destination Fear' returning with new episodes in November
TV // 20 hours ago
'Destination Fear' returning with new episodes in November
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- "Destination Fear" is returning with new episodes, which will begin airing on the Travel Channel and Discovery+ starting on Nov. 6.
Olivia Newton-John to appear Monday on 'Dancing with the Stars'
TV // 22 hours ago
Olivia Newton-John to appear Monday on 'Dancing with the Stars'
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Olivia Newton-John will be a special guest during the "Grease Night" episode of "Dancing with the Stars" Season 30.
Wendy Osefo: Gizelle Bryant is 'most insecure person' in 'RHOP' group
TV // 23 hours ago
Wendy Osefo: Gizelle Bryant is 'most insecure person' in 'RHOP' group
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- "Real Housewives of Potomac" star Wendy Osefo discussed her feud with Gizelle Bryant on "Watch What Happens Live."
'Y: The Last Man' canceled at FX ahead of season finale
TV // 23 hours ago
'Y: The Last Man' canceled at FX ahead of season finale
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- "Y: The Last Man," a post-apocalyptic drama starring Diane Lane, Ben Schnetzer and Amber Tamblyn, won't return for a second season on FX on Hulu.
BBC Three renews 'I Like The Way U Move' for a second season
TV // 1 day ago
BBC Three renews 'I Like The Way U Move' for a second season
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- BBC Three has renewed dating reality series "I Like The Way U Move" for a second season.
Martin Clunes: Real-life detective was his 'target' for 'Manhunt' authenticity
TV // 1 day ago
Martin Clunes: Real-life detective was his 'target' for 'Manhunt' authenticity
NEW YORK, Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Martin Clunes says picking the brain of the real Colin Sutton aided him immensely in portraying the former police detective in the British TV drama "Manhunt."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'The Munsters': Rob Zombie gives first look at Munster family
'The Munsters': Rob Zombie gives first look at Munster family
Melanie C gets the boot on 'Dancing with the Stars'
Melanie C gets the boot on 'Dancing with the Stars'
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker get engaged
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker get engaged
IU goes on magical date in 'Strawberry Moon' music video
IU goes on magical date in 'Strawberry Moon' music video
'Y: The Last Man' canceled at FX ahead of season finale
'Y: The Last Man' canceled at FX ahead of season finale
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/