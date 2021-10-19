South Korean show 'My Name' streams to top of Netflix charts

The South Korean show "My Name" broke into the Netflix Top 10 after its premiere on Friday. Photo courtesy of Netflix

SEOUL, Oct. 19 (UPI) -- After Squid Game's global success, another South Korean Netflix original series -- My Name -- has joined the Top 10 charts after its Friday premiere.

The eight-episode show, directed by Kim Jin-min, ranked fourth Tuesday, with Squid Game still topping the Netflix charts. In the United States, My Name ranked No. 5, according to Flixpatrol, which tracks streaming data.

The show is about a woman who joins a gang to avenge her father's death. She goes undercover as a police officer under the direction of a powerful crime boss, who helps her get revenge.

My Name stars Han So-hee, Park Hee-soon and Ahn Bo-hyun.

The thriller received an 8.2 user score on IMDB, the same as Squid Game.

Thanks to the popularity of My Name, the share price of its production company, Studio Santa Clause, rose 30 percent Monday. On Tuesday, it rose 5.79 percent.

More South Korean original shows are expected to hit Netflix as the U.S. streaming platform tries to replicate the success of Squid Game, which has ranked No.1 since Sept. 23.

"Netflix promised to spend $500 million on South Korean content this year. In addition, the company seems to care about the debut of Disney+ in South Korea this year," HMC Investment & Securities analyst Kim Hyun-yong told UPI News Korea.

Walt Disney Co. plans to launch its streaming services on Nov. 12 in South Korea. The company has joined hands with the country's top telecom operators for the launch.