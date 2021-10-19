Meryl Streep, Daveed Diggs join Apple series 'Extrapolis'

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ announced the cast for its upcoming series Extrapolis on Monday. Meryl Streep headlines a cast that also includes Matthew Rhys, Sienna Miller, Kit Harington, Gemma Chan, Tahar Rahim, Matthew Rhys, Daveed Diggs, David Schwimmer and Adarsh Gourav.

Apple describes Extrapolis as an eight-episode anthology series. The different cast members will appear in different episodes, but all eight episodes will be connected.

Scott Z. Burns created Extrapolis. The show will explore how characters' relationships with love, faith, work and family will change as the planet changes, alluding to the climate crisis.

Streep's role remains undisclosed. Extrapolis marks the Oscar-winner's return to series after appearing on Season 2 of HBO's Big Little Lies.

Miller will play marine biologist Rebecca Shearer. Harington will play industrial CEO Nicholas Bilton.

Rahim will play Ezra Haddad, "a man struggling with memory loss," according to Apple. Rhys will play a real estate developer named Junior.

Diggs will play South Florida Rabbi Marshall Zucker. Chan will play banker and single mother Natasha Alper.

Schwimmer will play Harris Goldblatt, a father with a teenage daughter. Gourav will play a character named Gaurav, a freelance driver.