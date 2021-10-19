Trending
Advertisement
TV
Oct. 19, 2021 / 2:49 PM

Meryl Streep, Daveed Diggs join Apple series 'Extrapolis'

By
Meryl Streep returns to television in the Apple TV+ streaming anthology Extrapolis. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
Meryl Streep returns to television in the Apple TV+ streaming anthology "Extrapolis." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ announced the cast for its upcoming series Extrapolis on Monday. Meryl Streep headlines a cast that also includes Matthew Rhys, Sienna Miller, Kit Harington, Gemma Chan, Tahar Rahim, Matthew Rhys, Daveed Diggs, David Schwimmer and Adarsh Gourav.

Apple describes Extrapolis as an eight-episode anthology series. The different cast members will appear in different episodes, but all eight episodes will be connected.

Advertisement

Scott Z. Burns created Extrapolis. The show will explore how characters' relationships with love, faith, work and family will change as the planet changes, alluding to the climate crisis.

Streep's role remains undisclosed. Extrapolis marks the Oscar-winner's return to series after appearing on Season 2 of HBO's Big Little Lies.

Miller will play marine biologist Rebecca Shearer. Harington will play industrial CEO Nicholas Bilton.

Rahim will play Ezra Haddad, "a man struggling with memory loss," according to Apple. Rhys will play a real estate developer named Junior.

Diggs will play South Florida Rabbi Marshall Zucker. Chan will play banker and single mother Natasha Alper.

Advertisement

Schwimmer will play Harris Goldblatt, a father with a teenage daughter. Gourav will play a character named Gaurav, a freelance driver.

Read More

'Swagger' trailer previews Kevin Durant autobiographical drama Tom Hanks searches for a new home in latest 'Finch' trailer 'The Prom' choreography challenged Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman

Latest Headlines

Corbin Bernsen to reprise Arnie Becker role in ABC's 'L.A. Law' revival
TV // 3 hours ago
Corbin Bernsen to reprise Arnie Becker role in ABC's 'L.A. Law' revival
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Corbin Bernsen is set to reprise his role as Arnie Becker in ABC's pilot for a possible sequel series to legal drama "L.A. Law."
'Ozark' Season 4, Part 1 coming to Netflix in January
TV // 4 hours ago
'Ozark' Season 4, Part 1 coming to Netflix in January
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- "Ozark," a crime drama starring Jason Bateman and Laura Linney, will return for a fourth season on Netflix in January.
'History of the World, Part II' variety show from Mel Brooks heading to Hulu
TV // 4 hours ago
'History of the World, Part II' variety show from Mel Brooks heading to Hulu
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Mel Brooks is writing and executive producing a variety series for Hulu, which will act as a sequel to his 1981 film "History of the World, Part I."
'The Great' Season 2 trailer introduces Gillian Anderson as Catherine's mother
TV // 4 hours ago
'The Great' Season 2 trailer introduces Gillian Anderson as Catherine's mother
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- "The Great," a comedy-drama starring Elle Fanning as Catherine the Great, will return for a second season on Hulu in November.
'To All the Boys' spinoff series 'XO, Kitty' coming to Netflix
TV // 6 hours ago
'To All the Boys' spinoff series 'XO, Kitty' coming to Netflix
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- "XO, Kitty," a new series starring Anna Cathcart as Kitty Song-Covey, got the green light at Netflix.
'Cowboy Bebop': Netflix, John Cho bring anime series to life in new teaser
TV // 6 hours ago
'Cowboy Bebop': Netflix, John Cho bring anime series to life in new teaser
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- John Cho is space bounty hunter Spike Spiegel in the new teaser for Netflix's upcoming live-action adaptation of classic anime series, "Cowboy Bebop."
South Korean show 'My Name' streams to top of Netflix charts
TV // 6 hours ago
South Korean show 'My Name' streams to top of Netflix charts
SEOUL, Oct. 19 (UPI) -- After "Squid Game's" global success, another South Korean Netflix original series -- "My Name" -- has joined the Top 10 charts after its Friday premiere.
WWE Raw: Charlotte Flair defends title against Bianca Belair
TV // 8 hours ago
WWE Raw: Charlotte Flair defends title against Bianca Belair
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Raw Women's Champion Charlotte Flair defended her title against Bianca Belair in the main event of WWE "Raw."
Eve, Brandy: 'Queens' revives '90s hip-hop
TV // 12 hours ago
Eve, Brandy: 'Queens' revives '90s hip-hop
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 19 (UPI) -- "Queens" stars Eve, Brandy, Naturi Naughton and Nadine Velazquez discuss the retro girl group they form in the ABC drama about a comeback reunion.
Melanie C gets the boot on 'Dancing with the Stars'
TV // 17 hours ago
Melanie C gets the boot on 'Dancing with the Stars'
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Former Spice Girl Melanie C and her professional partner Gleb Savchenko were eliminated from "Dancing with the Stars" Season 30 on Monday night.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Melanie C gets the boot on 'Dancing with the Stars'
Melanie C gets the boot on 'Dancing with the Stars'
'The Munsters': Rob Zombie gives first look at Munster family
'The Munsters': Rob Zombie gives first look at Munster family
IU goes on magical date in 'Strawberry Moon' music video
IU goes on magical date in 'Strawberry Moon' music video
Celine Dion postpones Las Vegas residency due to 'severe' muscle spasms
Celine Dion postpones Las Vegas residency due to 'severe' muscle spasms
'Y: The Last Man' canceled at FX ahead of season finale
'Y: The Last Man' canceled at FX ahead of season finale
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/