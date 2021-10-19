'History of the World, Part II' variety show from Mel Brooks heading to Hulu

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Mel Brooks is writing and executive producing a variety series for Hulu, which will act as a sequel to his 1981 film History of the World, Part I.

Nick Kroll, Wanda Sykes, Ike Barinholtz, David Stassen and Kevin Slater are joining Brooks as writers and executive producers on History of the World, Part II.

The series will begin production in spring 2022 with Hulu ordering eight episodes. Searchlight Television and 20th Television are producing.

"I can't wait to once more tell the real truth about all the phony baloney stories the world has been conned into believing are history!" Brooks said in a statement.

History of the World, Part I poked fun at different moments in history including the Roman Empire, French Revolution and more.

Brooks wrote, directed and starred in the original film. Co-stars included Dom DeLuise, Madeline Kahn, Harvey Korman, Gregory Hines, Cloris Leachman, Mary-Margaret Humes and Sid Caesar.

"I have been waiting 40 years for the sequel to History of the World, Part I and I cannot believe I'm part of the team that will be making it with @iamwandasykes, @ikebarinholtz, @davidstassen and a great group of writers," Kroll said on Twitter.

"We're ready to make 'History' again!" added Sykes.

"I have loved Mel Brooks since I was a child and am thrilled to be a part of this!" Barinholtz tweeted.

"It's good to be (adjacent to) the king," Stassen said on Twitter.