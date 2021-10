Corbin Bernsen to reprise Arnie Becker role in ABC's 'L.A. Law' revival

Blair Underwood arrives on the red carpet at the 2013 NBC Upfront Presentation in May 2013. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Corbin Bernsen attends the USA Network 2007 Upfront event in March 2007. File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo

Corbin Bernsen rides in the Hollywood Christmas Parade in November 2010. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

Blair Underwood is returning for the new "L.A. Law." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Corbin Bernsen will return as Arnie Becker in ABC's upcoming "L.A. Law" sequel pilot. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Corbin Bernsen is set to reprise his role as Arnie Becker in ABC's pilot for a possible sequel series to legal drama L.A. Law.

Bernsen will be reuniting with fellow original cast mate, Blair Underwood, who portrayed Jonathan Rollins.

Advertisement

The pilot will feature a more conservative Jonathan Rollins clashing with millennial JJ Freeman on the best path forward for the firm to effect political and legal change.

Arner Becker will be presented as a former lothario who hasn't changed since the 1980s, and who struggles with a shifting sexual and political landscape.

"I've often thought about revisiting L.A. Law and Arnie Becker over the years. Now seems the perfect moment in time to explore our fast-changing world through Becker's eyes. Fasten your seatbelts," Bernsen said in a statement.

Other former cast members are expected to return for the revival. Marc Guggenheim (Arrow, Legends of Tomorrow) is writing and executive producing with Anthony Hemingway (True Blood, Shameless) directing the pilot.

The late Steven Bochco created the original L.A. Law, which for eight seasons from 1986 to 1994. Bochco's son Jesse and wife Dayna are serving as executive producers on the pilot along with Underwood.

Advertisement

Other stars from the original series include Jimmy Smits, Harry Hamlin, Susan Dey and Richard Dysart.