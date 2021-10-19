Trending
Corbin Bernsen to reprise Arnie Becker role in ABC's 'L.A. Law' revival

By
Corbin Bernsen will return as Arnie Becker in ABC's upcoming L.A. Law sequel pilot. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Corbin Bernsen is set to reprise his role as Arnie Becker in ABC's pilot for a possible sequel series to legal drama L.A. Law.

Bernsen will be reuniting with fellow original cast mate, Blair Underwood, who portrayed Jonathan Rollins.

The pilot will feature a more conservative Jonathan Rollins clashing with millennial JJ Freeman on the best path forward for the firm to effect political and legal change.

Arner Becker will be presented as a former lothario who hasn't changed since the 1980s, and who struggles with a shifting sexual and political landscape.

"I've often thought about revisiting L.A. Law and Arnie Becker over the years. Now seems the perfect moment in time to explore our fast-changing world through Becker's eyes. Fasten your seatbelts," Bernsen said in a statement.

Other former cast members are expected to return for the revival. Marc Guggenheim (Arrow, Legends of Tomorrow) is writing and executive producing with Anthony Hemingway (True Blood, Shameless) directing the pilot.

The late Steven Bochco created the original L.A. Law, which for eight seasons from 1986 to 1994. Bochco's son Jesse and wife Dayna are serving as executive producers on the pilot along with Underwood.

Other stars from the original series include Jimmy Smits, Harry Hamlin, Susan Dey and Richard Dysart.

