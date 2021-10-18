Trending
Advertisement
TV
Oct. 18, 2021 / 10:30 AM

Wendy Osefo: Gizelle Bryant is 'most insecure person' in 'RHOP' group

By

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Wendy Osefo says her Real Housewives of Potomac co-star Gizelle Bryant is the "most insecure person" in their group.

The 37-year-old television personality discussed her feud with Bryant during Sunday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Advertisement

Osefo and Bryant have clashed in RHOP Season 6, including over Bryant's comments about Osefo's marriage. Bryant previously said on WWHL that she doesn't see herself reconciling with Osefo because she finds her "insecure."

Osefo responded to Bryant's remarks on Sunday's episode.

"I think it's always funny to hear her say that people are insecure, when she's really the most insecure person in our group. She deflects all the time, she never wants to talk about her issues, and she does things to purposely hurt people," Osefo said.

"I'm okay with where we are, but when we think of insecurity, it's Gizelle's face, literally, in the dictionary," she added.

Osefo was also asked if she considers it "single shaming" to comment on Bryant's relationship status.

"Let's be very clear -- no one talks about relationships, except for the fact that Gizelle constantly attacks our husbands. So when you attack our husband, we return serve by saying, 'How can you attack us when you have no one in your life to even attack?'" Osefo said.

Advertisement

"So that's why she's Gizelle 'Lacks' Bryant, because you can't attack somebody if you lack the thing that you're attacking in the other person," she added. "And, I was raised by a single mother, so there's no shaming here."

RHOP co-stars Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Karen Huger, Candiace Dillard and Mia Thornton. The series airs Sundays on Bravo.

Read More

Meghan King marries Cuffe Biden Owens at intimate wedding Stars of 4 'Real Housewives' shows take 'Ultimate Girls Trip' Adele to perform, speak to Oprah Winfrey in new CBS special What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Y: The Last Man' canceled at FX ahead of season finale
TV // 46 minutes ago
'Y: The Last Man' canceled at FX ahead of season finale
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- "Y: The Last Man," a post-apocalyptic drama starring Diane Lane, Ben Schnetzer and Amber Tamblyn, won't return for a second season on FX on Hulu.
BBC Three renews 'I Like The Way U Move' for a second season
TV // 2 hours ago
BBC Three renews 'I Like The Way U Move' for a second season
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- BBC Three has renewed dating reality series "I Like The Way U Move" for a second season.
Martin Clunes: Real-life detective was his 'target' for 'Manhunt' authenticity
TV // 7 hours ago
Martin Clunes: Real-life detective was his 'target' for 'Manhunt' authenticity
NEW YORK, Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Martin Clunes says picking the brain of the real Colin Sutton aided him immensely in portraying the former police detective in the British TV drama "Manhunt."
Rami Malek, Pete Davidson star in 'Squid Game' parody set to country music tune
TV // 20 hours ago
Rami Malek, Pete Davidson star in 'Squid Game' parody set to country music tune
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Rami Malek and "SNL" cast member Pete Davidson starred in a country music video that lampooned the Korean dystopian drama, "Squid Game," this weekend.
Bowen Yang plays gay Oompa Loompa outed by Colin Jost on 'SNL'
TV // 21 hours ago
Bowen Yang plays gay Oompa Loompa outed by Colin Jost on 'SNL'
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- "Saturday Night Live" cast member Bowen Yang played an Oompa Loompa outed as gay live on the air by "Weekend Update" co-host Colin Jost.
'Titans,' 'Doom Patrol' get Season 4 renewals at HBO Max
TV // 22 hours ago
'Titans,' 'Doom Patrol' get Season 4 renewals at HBO Max
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- HBO Max has renewed the action-dramas, "Titans" and "Doom Patrol," for fourth seasons.
HBO Max picks up 'Pennyworth' for Season 3
TV // 1 day ago
HBO Max picks up 'Pennyworth' for Season 3
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- HBO Max has announced it picked up the psychological thriller, "Pennyworth," for a third season to start streaming in 2022.
James Dale: 'Hightown' drops Ray down emotional elevator shaft
TV // 1 day ago
James Dale: 'Hightown' drops Ray down emotional elevator shaft
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- James Badge Dale says Ray, the disgraced detective he portrays on "Hightown," will attempt to pick up the pieces of his shattered life and career when Season 2 debuts Sunday.
Jeremy Strong, Brian Cox: 'Succession' characters meet Season 3 challenges
TV // 1 day ago
Jeremy Strong, Brian Cox: 'Succession' characters meet Season 3 challenges
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 17 (UPI) -- "Succession" stars Jeremy Strong, Brian Cox and Kieran Culkin discuss their characters' progress in Season 3 of the HBO drama, premiering Sunday.
Katey Sagal recovering from injuries after being hit by car
TV // 2 days ago
Katey Sagal recovering from injuries after being hit by car
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Television icon Katey Sagal is recovering from injuries she sustained when she was hit by a car while walking in Los Angeles.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker get engaged
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker get engaged
Bowen Yang plays gay Oompa Loompa outed by Colin Jost on 'SNL'
Bowen Yang plays gay Oompa Loompa outed by Colin Jost on 'SNL'
Rami Malek, Pete Davidson star in 'Squid Game' parody set to country music tune
Rami Malek, Pete Davidson star in 'Squid Game' parody set to country music tune
'Halloween Kills' tops North American box office with $50.4M
'Halloween Kills' tops North American box office with $50.4M
HBO Max picks up 'Pennyworth' for Season 3
HBO Max picks up 'Pennyworth' for Season 3
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/