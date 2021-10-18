Breaking News
Colin Powell, first Black secretary of state, dies at 84 from complications of COVID-19
Oct. 18, 2021 / 8:22 AM

BBC Three renews 'I Like The Way U Move' for a second season

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- BBC Three has renewed dating reality series I Like The Way U Move for a second season.

The series, which was launched in October, follows single professional dancers and rookie non-dancers as they compete and search for love.

Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing and professional dancer Kaelynn 'KK' Harris serve as the hosts. The entire first season is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Guest judges for Season 1 included rapper Lady Leshurr, Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo and Strictly Come Dancing dancers Oti Mabuse and Giovanni Pernice.

Casting for Season 2 is now open with applications available for single professional dancers and single rookies.

"I Like The Way U Move is such an inclusive series with huge ambition and spectacular dances. It's an original take on the dating show and we're really behind it, so we wanted to show our commitment to the format with this recommission. It has all the ingredients and potential to be a hit for BBC Three and we hope audiences are getting stuck into the series that has just landed on BBC iPlayer," Fiona Campbell, controller at BBC Three, said in a statement.

"BBC Studios is thrilled to be making a second series of I Like The Way U Move for BBC Three. So many genuine connections and matches have been formed in the first series and we are delighted to be returning again and getting audiences hooked with our unique and compelling spin on dating," Suzy Lamb, managing director at BBC Studios, said in a statement.

