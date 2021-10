Rami Malek, Pete Davidson star in 'Squid Game' parody set to country music tune

Pete Davidson (L) and Ariana Grande arrive on the red carpet at the 35th annual MTV Video Music Awards in New York City in 2018. File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo

Pete Davidson arrives for the Met Gala in New York City on September 13.

Rami Malek arrives on the red carpet at the 2019 Time 100 Gala in New York City.

Rami Malek starred in a parody of "The Squid Game" on "SNL" this weekend.

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Saturday Night Live guest host Rami Malek and cast member Pete Davidson starred in a country music video that lampooned the Korean dystopian drama, Squid Game, this weekend.

In the 3 1/2-minute clip, Malek and Davidson played cash-strapped, cowboy hat-wearing guys who sign up to play a series of children's games with deadly twists in the hopes of winning millions of dollars.

"Yes, I'm broke and it's a damn shame. Guess I gotta play The Squid Game," Davidson sings. "My only option is The Squid Game. I've gotta number not a real name cause I'm playing in The Squid Game."

"Weird cards, pink guards, locked us in a big room," Malek chimes in. "Bunk beds, new friends, piggy bank up in the sky."

The video has already gotten nearly 1 million views on YouTube.

The real Squid Game is now streaming on Netflix.