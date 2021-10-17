Advertisement
TV
Oct. 17, 2021

Rami Malek, Pete Davidson star in 'Squid Game' parody set to country music tune

Rami Malek starred in a parody of The Squid Game on SNL this weekend. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Rami Malek starred in a parody of "The Squid Game" on "SNL" this weekend. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Saturday Night Live guest host Rami Malek and cast member Pete Davidson starred in a country music video that lampooned the Korean dystopian drama, Squid Game, this weekend.

In the 3 1/2-minute clip, Malek and Davidson played cash-strapped, cowboy hat-wearing guys who sign up to play a series of children's games with deadly twists in the hopes of winning millions of dollars.

"Yes, I'm broke and it's a damn shame. Guess I gotta play The Squid Game," Davidson sings. "My only option is The Squid Game. I've gotta number not a real name cause I'm playing in The Squid Game."

"Weird cards, pink guards, locked us in a big room," Malek chimes in. "Bunk beds, new friends, piggy bank up in the sky."

The video has already gotten nearly 1 million views on YouTube.

The real Squid Game is now streaming on Netflix.

