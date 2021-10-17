HBO Max picks up 'Pennyworth' for Season 3

Paloma Faith will soon be seen in Season 3 of "Pennyworth."Photo courtesy of Epix

Jack Bannon will soon be seen in Season 3 of "Pennyworth." Photo courtesy of EPIX

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- HBO Max has announced it picked up the psychological thriller, Pennyworth, for a 10-episode, third season to start streaming in 2022.

The first two seasons, which originally debuted on the cable TV network EPIX, will also be available on the platform early next year.

Set in 1960s London, the DC Comics adaptation follows Alfred Pennyworth (Jack Bannon), a former British SAS soldier and head of a security company, who works with young billionaire Thomas Wayne (Ben Aldridge) before he becomes the father of Bruce Wayne, also known as Batman.

Returning for Season 3 along with Bannon and Aldridge will be Emma Paetz, Paloma Faith, Ryan Fletcher, Dorothy Atkinson, Ramon Tikaram, Harriet Slater and Simon Manyonda.

"Season 3 begins after a five-year time jump: the civil war is over, and a cultural revolution has changed the world for better or worse -- ushering in a new age of super heroes and super villains," said a synopsis released Saturday.

Alfred is back and he's got a new home. Pennyworth Season 3 premieres on HBO Max in 2022. #DCFanDome pic.twitter.com/dtmwq2SelR— HBO Max (@hbomax) October 16, 2021