Oct. 17, 2021 / 10:45 AM

HBO Max picks up 'Pennyworth' for Season 3

Jack Bannon will soon be seen in Season 3 of Pennyworth. Photo courtesy of EPIX
Jack Bannon will soon be seen in Season 3 of "Pennyworth." Photo courtesy of EPIX

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- HBO Max has announced it picked up the psychological thriller, Pennyworth, for a 10-episode, third season to start streaming in 2022.

The first two seasons, which originally debuted on the cable TV network EPIX, will also be available on the platform early next year.

Set in 1960s London, the DC Comics adaptation follows Alfred Pennyworth (Jack Bannon), a former British SAS soldier and head of a security company, who works with young billionaire Thomas Wayne (Ben Aldridge) before he becomes the father of Bruce Wayne, also known as Batman.

Returning for Season 3 along with Bannon and Aldridge will be Emma Paetz, Paloma Faith, Ryan Fletcher, Dorothy Atkinson, Ramon Tikaram, Harriet Slater and Simon Manyonda.

"Season 3 begins after a five-year time jump: the civil war is over, and a cultural revolution has changed the world for better or worse -- ushering in a new age of super heroes and super villains," said a synopsis released Saturday.

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- James Badge Dale says Ray, the disgraced detective he portrays on "Hightown," will attempt to pick up the pieces of his shattered life and career when Season 2 debuts Sunday.
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 17 (UPI) -- "Succession" stars Jeremy Strong, Brian Cox and Kieran Culkin discuss their characters' progress in Season 3 of the HBO drama, premiering Sunday.
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Television icon Katey Sagal is recovering from injuries she sustained when she was hit by a car while walking in Los Angeles.
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Jamie Foxx recalled how he once asked Snoop Dogg to intimidate his daughter's boyfriend while appearing on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Kumail Nanjiani and Salma Hayek discussed their roles in Marvel's "Eternals" and how their parents reacted to their casting on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Amazon's "I Know What You Did Last Summer" stars Madison Iseman, Brianne Tju, Sebastian Armurosu and Ezekiel Goodman discuss the show's diverse cast and other changes from the 1997 horror movie.
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Jeremy Renner views a stage play that features the Avengers in a new teaser trailer for upcoming Disney+ series, "Hawkeye."
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- "Jack Ryan," an action thriller series starring John Krasinski, will return on Amazon Prime Video and feature Michael Peña in Season 4.
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- "Olaf Presents," a series of animated shorts featuring Josh Gad as the voice of Olaf, is coming to Disney+ in November.
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- "The Witcher," starring Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra and Freya Allan, will return for a second season on Netflix in December.
