Oct. 16, 2021 / 8:29 AM

Katey Sagal recovering from injuries after being hit by car

By
Katey Sagal is home from the hospital after being hit by a car while walking in Los Angeles on Friday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Katey Sagal is home from the hospital after being hit by a car while walking in Los Angeles on Friday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Television icon Katey Sagal is recovering from injuries she sustained when she was hit by a car while walking in Los Angeles.

TMZ reported that The Conners cast member was at a crosswalk Friday morning when she was hit by a Tesla making a left turn.

The driver stopped to help the 67-year-old actress until she was transported to a hospital by ambulance.

"She is going to be fine, and able to go home today," a source told People.com Friday.

Her representative also told Deadline she is expected to make a full recovery.

The nature of her injuries have not been disclosed.

No citations and or arrests were made, and no drugs or alcohol are believed to have been involved.

The incident was under investigation.

Kurt Sutter, Sagal's husband and Sons of Anarchy collaborator, joked about the incident on Twitter Friday.

"She's the only one bringing in money right now... so I'll be picking her up from the hospital later, taking her to that Dancing With the Stars audition. #fingerscrossed @ Montana Avenue - Santa Monica, CA," Sutter tweeted.

In another post, he wrote: "Must have been a slow news day at TMZ. Police told us it was [TMZ founder] Harvey Levin driving the Tesla."

It is unclear if Sagal's injuries will impact production on The Conners.

Sagal is also known for her performances in Married with Children, Lost and Rebel.

