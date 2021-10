'Olaf Presents' trailer: 'Frozen' character returns in new Disney+ series

Josh Gad attends the MTV Movie & TV Awards in 2017. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Josh Gaf attends the NAACP Image Awards in 2018. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Josh Gad, Ida Darvish and daughters Ava and Isabella attend the Los Angeles premiere of "The Angry Birds Movie 2" in 2019. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Josh Gad (R) and Ida Darvish attend the Academy Awards in 2020. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Josh Gad voices Olaf in the "Frozen" franchise. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Disney+ is giving a glimpse of the new series Olaf Presents.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the series of animated shorts Thursday.

Advertisement

Olaf Presents features the return of Josh Gad as the voice of the Frozen character Olaf.

Each episode will see Olaf recreate favorite Disney stories, including The Lion King, The Little Mermaid and Aladdin.

"The charismatic and versatile Olaf demonstrates his theatrical flair, taking on such iconic roles as a mermaid, a genie, a lion king (and most of the parts in between), as he entertains Arendelle with his delightful abbreviated versions of these beloved tales," an official description reads.

Disney+ also shared a poster for the new series.

❄️ Watch Olaf bring classic @DisneyAnimation stories to life in Olaf Presents, a series of Original Shorts, streaming on #DisneyPlusDay, November 12. ❄️ pic.twitter.com/z1nVtrh3it— Disney+ (@disneyplus) October 14, 2021

Olaf Presents will premiere Nov. 12 on Disney+ Day, which will feature new content releases, fan experiences, exclusive offers and more.

Advertisement

Gad voiced Olaf in Frozen (2013) and its sequel, Frozen II (2019). He reprised the role in the holiday special Olaf's Frozen Adventure and the Disney+ short film Once Upon a Snowman, released in October 2020.